'Kick in the guts': #ScrapTheTax campaign fights against farmers' import bill

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
Updated May 8 2024 - 3:35pm, first published 2:30pm
A #ScrapTheTax campaign has been launched in response to the federal government's bio-security tax. Picture: Steph Allen
Another "kick in the guts" for Australian farmers will push produce prices up even higher at the check-out and further tighten producers' purse strings as a new biosecurity levy nears implementation - much to the collective outrage of the nation's agricultural industry.

