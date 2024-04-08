How growers and graziers reckon the autumn rains will impact their business

While some growers have had enough of the constant rain and hope for clear skies as they look over their saturated crops, others are happy their rain gauges did not overflow.
At Bowenville, grower Lance Wise said he was relieved to be able to report they also received "the right amount of rain," on their 160 hectare property.
"We are at the lower end of the scale, we got about 50 millimetres total late last week and over the weekend," he said.
"We had just started harvesting sorghum which we planted on about one-third of the farm."
Mr Wise said he had heard locally of "anywhere between 3 per cent and 10 pct" of sprouting.
"But we can't do anything about it so we will wait and see," he said.
"There's a lot of head losses as well a lot of grain on the ground even before it goes through the header, but a lot of it will sprout straight away.
"This could also mean an issue with the mice so we will be mindful of this."
Mr Wise said the long-range forecast is for some fine weather.
"There's around 1000 tonne to take out (harvest) and I think the very least we will get is 7 tonne per ha," he said.
"We will be chasing the header with the weed sprayer," he said.
"But there's good moisture in the ground for a double crop, so we will plant wheat and barley in May."
For Grains Australia Pulse Council chair and Wyreema mixed farm operator, Peter Wilson, the recent rain had been a real Goldilocks result.
Mr Wilson runs 200 head of Speckle Park commercial cattle as well as agri-contracting and broadacre zero till seeding, pasture seeding, fertiliser spreading and haymaking plus growing crops for his family on their 263 hectare property.
"We have had enough rain, not too much we didn't have massive rain which was great," Mr Wilson said.
"We ended up with 43mm over four days following the 54mm 10 days before so we've been seeding oats and vetch (legumes) for animal feed.
"So in the aftermath of some reasonable rains it's a good opportunity to get seeding for others oats and move onto barley then wheat.
"Our paddocks would be at field capacity, I have got the oats in and we will plant some more when it dries out then roll in barley and wheat at the end of May."
Mr Wilson said the rain has been very beneficial across the farm's mix of cropping and grass.
"We have been laying down improved pasture including Rhodes and Bambatsi (grasses) and Creeping Bluegrass the past three and four years," he said.
"We have had 350mm since January 1, 2024."
South Burnett grazier Andrew Perkins, said the constant rain his 59ha property at Wooroolin had received since November had been the "perfect" amount.
"We had a very welcome 93mm over the last four days," he said.
"This gave us wonderful grazing over the last five months, it's probably been the best best season I have had since 2015."
Mr Perkins said this meant his Charolais bulls he puts over over British and tropical cross cows and disperses the results at ells at weaner sales, have been able to access quality pastures.
"The pastures got a really good soaking," he said.
"But it's gone into the sub-soil, we have not had any runoff the place since it started raining last November."
Mr Perkins said the only downside to the rain was it could impact harvesting his Bluegrass seed.
How's the weather at your place? Contact Alison Paterson on 0437 861 082.
