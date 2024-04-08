Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

How growers and graziers reckon the autumn rains will impact their business

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
April 8 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bowenville grower Lance Wise standing in his sorghum crop after rain which he said would not stop them harvesting. Picture: Supplied.
Bowenville grower Lance Wise standing in his sorghum crop after rain which he said would not stop them harvesting. Picture: Supplied.

While some growers have had enough of the constant rain and hope for clear skies as they look over their saturated crops, others are happy their rain gauges did not overflow.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.