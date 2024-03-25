Rain delays Downs grain harvests as those in North Burnett want more wet

As rain makes its way across the state, some growers on the Darling Downs are looking anxiously at the skies as they fear any more wet weather will delay harvests and threaten crop quality.
AgForce Grains president and Grain Producers Australia board northern region director Brendan Taylor said persistent rain was causing local grain growers to check weather radars in the hope of drier days ahead.
Speaking from his farm Broadlea at Warra west of Dalby on the Darling Downs, Mr Taylor said the current rainfall was "bad timing."
"There were a few headers working prior to the rain right across the Downs and Southern Downs but not in big numbers," he said.
"The bulk of the harvest was to start this week and next week but it's been showering since Saturday.
"There's a lot of sorghum to come off around here, the crop around the southern parts is huge, some have come off 7 tonne to 8 tonne per ha."
Mr Taylor said it would be "too early to tell" if growers needed to be concerned about precipitation impacting on the quality of the grain and causing sprouting or mould.
He said a combination of no rain until November which meant sorghum was planted later than usual combined with more rain now was not ideal.
"There's not been a lot of rain, today it's been persistent and everything is wet," he said.
"So it's a bit of a watching brief."
Mr Taylor said while grain growers would be anxious, those with mungbeans would be elated.
"There are some very late planted mungbeans and sorghum that will benefit greatly from this rain," he said.
"But this is a small percentage of the total area.
"Crops that are mature and ready to be harvested could be adversely effected with quality downgrades due to sprouting or mould.
"Prices of sorghum have down, there had been trading forward sales late last year and early this year around $400 a tonne but they have come back to around $320 for sorghum 1 top grade."
Once growers had quality issues they could experience deductions of $20 per tonne, Mr Taylor said.
"Fingers crossed the quality will still hold and we have no wet paddock issues," he said.
"I'd like some westerlies and a few fine days.
"If all goes well we will plant barley on Anzac Day."
But while some parts of the state are getting too much rain, growers in Coalstoun Lakes want more to help their crops reach peak condition.
Sorghum grower Terry Staib said he anticipated on harvesting in around eight weeks time due to FAW wiping out 30 ha of his 35 ha crop earlier in the season plus a lack of rain.
"I reckon we will be harvesting in about two months as we had the Fall armyworm then it was pretty dry," he said.
"There's been good falls nearer to Bundaberg.
"We had 12 mm today and we are hanging on but we would like some more."
Mr Staib's neighbour Cameron Rackemann agreed.
Mr Rackemann, said although the family business growing forage, millet and peanuts on 700 hectares was on target for harvest, the area could do with some wet stuff falling from the sky.
"We have had barely any rain, only a few showers, we seem to be in a dry pocket," he said.
"At the moment we are harvesting around 200ha of White and Jap millet, the quality looks pretty good and we are happy with this."
Mr Rackemann said he'd be delighted with more rain to "finish off" the Panorama millet.
"We had about 10 millimetres," he said.
"Our peanuts are six weeks to two months off harvesting so we'd like some decent rain to give them a drink now."
He also grows other millet varieties including White French, Red Panicum and Siberian.
"The White French yields are down due to the Fall armyworm but this was expected," he said.
"I am unsure of how we will end up in regards to harvest results."
Mr Rackemann said due to non-disclosure agreements he was unable to discuss potential harvest tonnage and pricing.
"It's a bit hush-hush the pricing," he said.
"It all depends on the quality, on supply and demand."
The same applied to peanuts, he said.
"I am also unsure on the peanut tonnage, I hope it will be up," he said.
"We have about 400ha of peanuts and the quality looks like it should be pretty good; I'd rather we harvested fewer of higher quality than more of lessor quality.
"At the moment I think the tonnage will be average but the quality high."
Mr Rackemann said once the millet was harvested they would plant wheat and barley.
"On the weekend we also harvested about 10ha of hay and bailed 25 a ha," he said.
"We sell it at the farm gate."
