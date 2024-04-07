March rain offers winter crop optimism

Good March rain has boosted soil moisture levels and left Queensland farmers optimistic for a good winter crop season.
Heavy rains across the Maranoa and western Darling Downs in March are expected to result in large plantings around Roma, Surat, St George, Chinchilla, and Miles. Most of these areas saw 130-150 millimetres of rain during March, or double the monthly longer-term averages. This included 90-110mm across the Maranoa and western Darling Downs and 25-50mm across the central Down in the past week.
Falls were lighter to the east and south but adequate to allow for winter cropping preparation ahead of planting in the coming weeks. Most of the western and central Darling Downs saw 60-70mm for the month, which is near average and keeps summer crop farmers on track for well above average sorghum yields.
Rainfall totals tapered away to the south, closer to the New South Wales border where farmers are still looking for soaking rains to restore soil moisture reserves. Goondiwindi and Mungindi received 35-40mm in March.
More rain is expected in the coming days with the major weather models predicting a widespread 25-50mm or more across southern Queensland and northern NSW.
The rain is timely to seed early planted crops such as faba beans and oats. Farmers have until late April and into May before a general start to winter crop plantings for wheat and chickpeas.
Strong prices are expected to see more area planted to chickpeas at the expense of wheat. Tumbling global wheat prices has seen the local prices fall to the lowest level in 2.5 years with the benchmark ASW wheat futures down to $330 delivered east coast port.
Northern feed grain markets continued to firm last week as the wet weather slows grain movements and sorghum harvesting. Sorghum bids spiked by $10-12 to $355 delivered into the Downs as traders chased nearby supplies to fulfil commitments. Stockfeed wheat and barley bids have also firmed as the wet weather slows grain deliveries.
Recent heavy rain has also resulted in quality issues for some sorghum crops with evidence of sprouting in some areas. The rain will boost yields in later maturing sorghum crops. Some farmers are now desiccating sorghum crops to speed up harvesting times.
