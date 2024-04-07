March rain offers winter crop optimism

Heavy rains across the Maranoa and western Darling Downs in March are expected to result in large plantings around Roma, Surat, St George, Chinchilla, and Miles. Most of these areas saw 130-150 millimetres of rain during March, or double the monthly longer-term averages. This included 90-110mm across the Maranoa and western Darling Downs and 25-50mm across the central Down in the past week.