Barley down, wheat up as Wise family switch crop strategy

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
June 16 2023 - 6:00pm
Murray Wise and son Lance have increased wheat and decreased barley this winter crop season at Avalon, Bowenville. Picture: Brandon Long
Barley acreage has dropped 65pc and wheat has jumped 25pc this winter crop season at Wise Farming as the growers pivot to premium grades for better returns.

