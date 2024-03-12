Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

Rocky Point canegrower Ben Spann hopes for a sweet 'record harvest' in 2024

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
Updated March 13 2024 - 11:00am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canegrowers Rocky Point deputy chair Ben Spann is a third generation farmer and said he was passionate about the industry. "The world will always need sugar," he said. Picture: Alison Paterson
Canegrowers Rocky Point deputy chair Ben Spann is a third generation farmer and said he was passionate about the industry. "The world will always need sugar," he said. Picture: Alison Paterson

Third generation Rocky Point cane grower Ben Spann must have sugar in his veins after growing up on the family's 202 hectare farm east of Brisbane and west of North Stradbroke Island.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.