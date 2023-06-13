Fire ant funding increased after Toowoomba detection, damning report

The state government has put an additional $61 million on the table to eradicate Queensland's costliest invasive species, the fire ant, just days after the pest's westernmost detection and the release of a damning progress report.
Today's announcement was made as part of the state budget, which includes $550 million for agriculture, with the government saying vital action in the treatment of fire ants meant funding was brought forward to previous budgets.
It says further discussions are continuing with national cost-share partners regarding ongoing funding for the eradication.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said it was the agricultural sector that helped kept the economy strong and this budget continued to deliver for those in the primary production sector.
"Our government is doing the heavy lifting on biosecurity to ensure we protect our crops, livestock, environment and jobs in the agriculture sector," she said.
Agriculture Minister Mark Furner said they were investing heavily in supporting the National Red Imported Fire Ant Eradication Program and boosting job numbers on the front lines of protecting biosecurity.
"We're continuing to protect Queensland from pests and disease with another massive investment," Mr Furner said.
The budget news follows a concerning fire ant detection over the weekend.
Once thought to be contained in an area from Brisbane to Gatton, authorities confirmed the ant's presence just north of Toowoomba.
National Fire Ant Eradication Program (NFAEP) officers were were called to the suburb of Kleinton and detected a nest.
After inspecting more than 180 properties, a second nest was found.
"The nests have been destroyed and we are methodically conducting treatment and surveillance of all properties in the area to ensure there aren't any more nests. We have also taken a sample of the ants for genetic testing," a NFAEP spokesperson said.
The team did not say how the ants got there.
Fire ants are often transported through the human-assisted movement of organic materials including soil, hay, mulch, manure, quarry products, potted plants and turf.
The news also comes after an official report was recently published and revealed Australia's $778.4 million response to fire ants so far was inadequate.
The review, four years into the Ten-Year Plan to deliver the National Red Imported Fire Ant Eradication Program (NRIFAEP), made clear the current strategy wasn't enough to prevent the $1.2 billion burden fire ants will become for the Australian economy.
"Although the current program is significantly slowing spread of RIFA in and out of SEQ, it will not be able to eradicate or contain RIFA within the scope and budget of the Ten-Year Plan," it states.
"With a fixed budget, and delayed implementation allowing RIFA spread beyond what the Plan had been based on, the steering committee and NRIFAEP management have been continually forced to make budget-driven decisions, which have prioritised efficiency over effectiveness.
"In the longer term, eradication may eventually be feasible, but will only be achieved with major changes in program scope, strategy, budget and governance, as well as new technologies."
The paper's reviewers provide three options: elimination by 2032, containment, or uncontrolled spread.
"The panel recommends option A, as the benefits of RIFA eradication outweigh the ongoing, perpetual costs of the ant's impacts and management under options B and C," it states.
On Monday, peak body Canegrowers accused the government of sitting on the report for two years, while Rocky Point cane farmer Ben Spann said growers in the district were upset and frustrated by the lack of transparency.
"...to find out that they've known for two years but have sat on this report is very upsetting and frustrating," Mr Spann said.
Invasive Species Council fire ant campaigner Reece Pianta said modelling showed they would be in Sydney by 2035 if authorities failed to eradicate them.
"They are a major threat to agriculture and have caused land to become unproductive in the United States where they are prolific," Mr Pianta said.
They can significantly affect the agriculture industry, attacking young animals, stinging around the eyes, mouth, and nose, leading to blindness and suffocation.
More than 50 agricultural and horticultural crops, as well as turf and nursery species, can be affected by fire ants.
Fire ants were first detected in Brisbane in 2001. It is thought that they may have arrived up to 20 years earlier.
How they entered Australia is not known but it is likely that they entered in shipping containers from America.
IN THE NEWS:
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.