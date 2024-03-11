Sugar showcase: Research revealed to keep industry globally competitive

Canegrowers rubbed shoulders with millers, industry bodies, researchers, university experts and innovators at a two-day seminar in Brisbane on March 5 and 6 when Sugar Research Australia presented their research update to industry.
The program featured discussions about sugarcane variety breeding, agronomic practices, developments in crop protection, diversification opportunities, milling projects, and technology adoption.
SRA Interim CEO Shaun Coffey gave a progress report on the allocation of $16 million available under the organisations' 10th Anniversary Research Fund.
Mr Coffey said the showcase was an opportunity to share SRA's Draft Research & Development Plan (2024-2034) with the industry and through discussion and engagement throughout the day to seek feedback from stakeholders.
"Our Board is committed to the success of the Australian sugar industry for the long term," Mr Coffey said.
"Our $16 million research investment fund is designed to capture new ideas and opportunities for impactful outcomes solving the most pressing issues in Australia's sugarcane industry,"
Canegrowers Queensland chair Owen Menkens attended the showcase and said he thought the event as "really good."
"I guess the premise was to help SRA with direction on their strategic plan for the future," he said.
"There was one day looking at items for research and most of the senior staff gave updates of five pillars of SRA and the second day was planning going forward."
Mr Menkens said he felt optimistic after hearing the speakers which included SRA's Research Funding Panel chair,Jeremy Burdon who gave an overview of their current research portfolio and their R&D planning update.
"The organisation has had a few problems after the CEO left and it's in a bit of flux," he said.
"But I think their strategic plan is good, their staff are good and they are looking to improve the industry and really improve research as this is essential to compete in the world market."
Mr Coffey said the first stage of the SRA research call opened late last year and asked for those with ideas to submit them in a simple concept note.
He said the idea, whether it was for an incremental improvement or a groundbreaking transformation, was considered in relation to how it would deliver a positive impact in addressing the industry's challenges, and its alignment with the objectives of SRA's Strategic Plan 2021-2026.
Mr Coffey said the second stage of the process would be to invite those who had submitted the most promising ideas to submit full research proposals for funding.
It is understood the SRA plan will be finalised and distributed by the end of June 2024.
Know more about this issue? Contact Alison Paterson on 0437 861 082.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.