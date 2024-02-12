Queensland Country Life
Beneficial wasps no 'silver bullet' but could help control fall armyworm

By Alison Paterson
Updated February 13 2024 - 3:44pm, first published 7:30am
Bugs For Bugs entomologist Dan Papacek said research into the wasp species Trichogramma Pretiosum, showed it had potential for helping to reduce the impact of the aggressive invasive pest Fall Armyworm. Picture: Supplied
A minute wasp around 0.5mm long could help protect Australia's billion dollar sorghum industry, according to an experienced Queensland entomologist.

