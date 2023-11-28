Queensland Country Life
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Home/Cropping

Canegrowers Rocky Point chair Greg Zipf blasts fire ant response a failure

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
November 28 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rocky Point Canegrowers chair Greg Zipf with a fire ant nest found 100m from his home on his south east Queensland cane farm. PIcture: Supplied
Rocky Point Canegrowers chair Greg Zipf with a fire ant nest found 100m from his home on his south east Queensland cane farm. PIcture: Supplied

If the state government drops the ball on fire ant eradication the way they did with the varroa mite, then Australian agriculture will face billions of dollars in costs, potential producer collapse and native species loss, according to industry experts and farmers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.