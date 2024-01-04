Red-tape turning farmers away from grants after festive storm and flood damage

Queensland Rural and Industry Development Authority announced significant grants and low-interest loans to producers impacted by severe storms and flooding in the far north and south east last month - but it appears not many applications have been received.
A week after TC Jasper made landfall and caused billions of dollars worth of damage to infrastructure, businesses and communities in the far north, the federal and state governments announced Disaster Assistance and Essential Working Capital Loans for affected primary producers, small businesses and not-for-profits, to assist with the repair and recovery of essential equipment, and for loss of income.
Then following the Christmas Day storms, which impacted the Scenic Rim, Lockyer Valley and the Gold Coast, further funding was announced.
However, according to industry groups, a combination of perceived red-tape and primary producer stress over livestock and crop loss, infrastructure damage and concerns for how producers and their families are coping, is causing many farmers to delay or even decide against making an application.
AgForce CEO Michael Guerin said member feedback on the QRIDA loans and grants was "mixed".
Mr Guerin said some producers were so devastated by the impact on their livestock, family and property they could not face what they saw as an avalanche of paperwork on top of getting through each day as they struggled to recover.
"I think the mental health challenges involved in these kinds of disasters are not recognised," he said.
"Producers are facing huge challenges regarding their livelihood being on the line, so simplifying the paperwork in times of crises is very important.
"We would like to use this event to put forward a raft of proposed changes including reducing bureaucracy and the paperwork load when the people impacted are so vulnerable.
"So we will be advocating this as the immediacy of the event recedes over the next few months."
QRIDA's disaster and drought manager Sheree Finney was unable to disclose the number of applications for low-interest loans or grants, citing privacy concerns.
She understood farmers felt overwhelmed by day-to-day rebuilding of their businesses and lives following a disaster, but wanted to assure them QRIDA had people who could assist them navigate the grant and loan application processes.
"When you are in trauma, filling out paperwork can feel overwhelming but we have people who will help you wade through the difficulties," she said.
"They way to get through this is to approach it methodically, it's easy but if you look at this application in its entirety its easy to feel overwhelmed.
"We have a team of people who can help you, we can't do it for you but we can calm the waters and assist you."
Ms Finney said although impacted producers had six months to fill in the forms to receive a loan or grant, she advised the sooner the better.
"Applications for low interest loans and grants close on the 28th of June, 2024," she said.
"The money won't run out, it's not competitive, if you are eligible you won't miss out."
And farmers concerned if they make a mistake their application will go to the bottom of pile should not be worried, Ms Finley said.
"Before you get overwhelmed and dive in, take a deep breath and give us a call as you have got time on your side to fill in the grant and loan forms," she said.
"We can calmly take you through the process and if you make a mistake our registration teams will get in contact so if a strange number comes up on your phone it could be us."
Documenting damage was also very important, she said.
"Take photos now and collect evidence of damage," she said.
"The eligibility criteria is 50 per cent of your gross income derived from primary production entity, 50pc of your labour costs are from a primary production entity and that you have ABN."
Lockyer Valley Growers Association president Michael Sippel said he understood not many growers had taken up the grant or loan opportunity.
Mr Sippel said the application process needed to be updated in order to make it less complex.
"The loan and grant application process needs to be modernised," he said.
"The current situation is 95 per cent of growers are not looking for handouts, they want to be resilient business owners and I feel this evident in a low rate of applications."
Queensland Farmers Federation president Aaron Keily said it was vital all government departments, organisations and industry members dovetailed their responses when it came to supporting agriculture during natural disasters.
"Its great to have the QRIDA support there, but we'd like to see the opportunity for them to investigate how they can respond into the future with the changing weather conditions and how it impacts farmers," he said.
"It's about everyone in agriculture working together to get best result into the future."
Stephen Pearce from the Atherton Tablelands took a few minutes out of repairing creek crossings to talk about how Telpara Hills was recovering and rebuilding following the devastating rain.
"For us coming behind the floods there have certainly been some changes including calves with respiratory issues due to the cool rain over five straight days," he said.
"While we certainly sustained damage and have been affected, there's certainly others who need this QRDIA funding assistance more than we do," he said.
"I do feel for others who have been severely impacted."
