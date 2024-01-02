Produce worries for growers after storms hit Scenic Rim, Lockyer Valley

Following the damaging storms that devastated south east Queensland, farmers are now facing challenges getting produce to market, as the state and federal governments announced additional support for small businesses, primary producers and not-for-profits impacted by SEQ storms.
At Tallegalla Fresh in the east of the Lockyer Valley, owner David Hendry said he was fortunate not to have his fruit and vegetable farm impacted by storms.
"We have had some rain and some lightning but have been lucky so far with hail," he said.
"I know some nearby farms at Gatton have lost all their crops, which means there could be shortages.
"We supply a lot of local cafes and pubs, so if our suppliers tell us an an item is unavailable, then we need to use our wide network of contacts to find replacement products."
Mr Hendry spoke from Gatton where he was delivering some produce to a client before he collected mesculin lettuce and chives.
"At the end of the day, you can't control the weather, you have to be flexible and roll with the punches," he said. "If one of our customers really needs a type of produce, then I will try to get it from a different farmer, but we try to get everything as local as possible."
Queensland Fruit and Vegetables Growers' head of engagement Angela Williams said her organisation was concerned about further storms predicted to cover the south east on Tuesday afternoon.
Ms Williams said QFVG was worried about farmers losing crops from pineapples to leafy greens due to storm damage as well as sediment run-off.
A big issue is for the growers ready to harvest, she said.
"Strawberry farmers should still have cover crops in and lychee growers are getting ready to harvest this week," she said.
"Macadamia farmers are preparing to harvest in February.
"The storms have been very local but would have caused some storm damage to some growers."
According to Locker Valley Growers Group Michael Sippel, the big issue is farmer resilience.
"There's been a lot of growers hit by the November hail who were hit again recently," he said.
"Farmers have so much skin in the game now, they cannot build any resistance when these weather events happen.
"Growers don't usually ring me at this time of the year and they are ringing me now. They have real concerns."
Mt Sippel said supermarkets were not helping farmers, saying growers were very upset when they received 40 or 50 cents a kilo for pumpkins then saw them on the supermarket shelves for $4 a kilo.
Lockyer Valley Regional Council Local Disaster Management Group deputy chair Councillor Janice Holstein said it had been a tough time for local agribusinesses.
"A lot of our producers have been only getting back on their feet after the 2022 flood event and the intense hailstorm last November, which caused $40 million of damages to crop losses and infrastructure," she said.
"Some of these producers have major contracts to the big supermarkets and they have to come up with the goods, which is why some many producers diversify into different regions."
Cr Holstein said the Lockyer Valley avoided the worst of the weather that devastated the Gold Coast and Scenic Rim area.
"We have a local disaster management officer over at Scenic Rim assisting people at the moment," she said. "Local councils help each other out when they can."
Emergency response
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said they had received more than 4800 requests for assistance for the Sae Emergency Service since 6pm on Christmas Day,
A QFES spokeswoman said the majority of south east Queensland requests had come from the Scenic Rim and Gold Coast local government areas.
On Tuesday on social media, Energex said it was pulling out all the stops to get the region reconnected as quickly as possible.
"Eight days after storms crashed Christmas, power is back to 92 per cent of customers, and we're leaving nothing in the tank to reconnect the remaining 11,000 properties," Energex posted.
"For our teams, this effort isn't about numbers or statistics: every one of those 11,000 represents real people - families, businesses, parents, students, little kids and pensioners who are doing it tough.
"We have more than 1000 troops either directly working on restoration, or ready to go.
"Our own crews from across SEQ are backed by Ergon teams who have travelled for up to 1500km to assist, as well as construction contractors, tree-clearing teams, and aerial support.
"For an idea of the scale of the work ahead, we need to restring 36km of overhead powerlines."
On Tuesday morning the Bureau of Meteorology reported, "a humid easterly airflow is feeding into a coastal trough near the south east Queensland coast. This is combining with a strong upper-level trough to produce heavy shower and thunderstorm activity."
"Heavy rainfall in the area may lead to flash flooding is occurring over parts of the south east coast and far south-eastern Wide Bay and Burnett area today.
"Three to six-hourly rainfall totals between 100mm and 200 mm are likely, with isolated 24-hourly totals exceeding 350 mm possible.
"Localised intense rainfall leading to dangerous and life threatening flash flooding is possible during this period, with six-hourly rainfall totals between 150 and 250 mm possible."
Queensland Reconstruction Authority
The Queensland Reconstruction Authority announced in the wake of recent severe storms across south east Queensland, that Queensland Police Assistant Commissioner Ben Marcus had been appointed Deputy State Recovery Coordinator.
The QRA said Assistant Commissioner Marcus has extensive experience in disaster recovery in Queensland, having played pivotal roles in the response and recovery for both the 2011 and 2021-22 Queensland floods.
Assistant Commissioner Marcus will support State Recovery Coordinator Major General Jake Ellwood (Retd), working with QRA to assist with disaster recovery operations and provide strategic advice to government agencies as the region recovers.
Government support
The Australian and Queensland governments have announced further assistance for Queenslanders impacted by the SEQ storms on Christmas night.
Disaster Assistance and Essential Working Capital Loans are now available for affected small businesses, primary producers and not-for-profits in City of Gold Coast, Scenic Rim Regional Council and Logan City Council to assist with the repair and recovery of essential equipment, and for loss of income.
Freight subsidies are also being made available to primary producers to alleviate the costs of moving stock and operating materials.
Assistance is being provided through the joint Commonwealth-state Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA).
This assistance is in addition to the personal hardship grants and other assistance previously announced for the three hard-hit local government areas.
To further measure the impacts of the SEQ weather event on small businesses, a new SEQ Natural Disaster Business Survey has been launched on the Business Queensland website.
All fees payable for mediation through the Office of the Queensland Small Business Commissioner (QSBC) will also be waived for eligible SEQ small business tenants and their landlords, commencing December 25, 2023.
The waiver is available for parties to a retail shop lease or small business lease located in the Logan, Scenic Rim and Gold Coast local government areas, at the time of the SEQ storms in December 2023.
Federal Minister for Emergency Management Murray Watt said government support was critical to assist producers devastated by the storms and flooding.
"To get impacted south east Queenslanders back on their feet, we are providing support as quickly as the need is identified," he said.
Queensland Reconstruction Authority head Nikki Boyd said disaster relief for businesses was essential.
"For disaster-affected small businesses and community organisations, getting reconnected and back to work is a big step to ensuring recovery across the region - this is why DRFA support is so important," Ms Boyd said.
"Our primary producers have also been impacted by these severe storms and the Commonwealth and state governments make sure they have the support they need.
"I urge anyone eligible for disaster loans or other activated assistance measures to apply now, with the Queensland Community Recovery Hotline (1800 173 349) available around the clock for questions on eligibility and how to apply or online at www.qrida.qld.gov.au."
Small Business Minister Lance McCallum announced the release of a new Natural Disaster Business Survey to help quantify and detail the impacts of this severe weather event on small businesses.
"Insights from this survey will be invaluable to help prepare for future events and determine if additional support might be required, and I encourage as many affected small businesses as possible to complete it," he said.
"The Queensland Small Business Commissioner is also waiving mediation fees for impacted small businesses - a saving of $371 for access to mediation and help to resolve any leasing disputes quickly and affordably.
"Recovery can be a long, hard road but I want our local small businesses to know that the Miles government has their back."
Further information and applications:
Disaster Assistance Loans
Up to $250,000 for producers and small businesses and $100,000 for not-for-profits to repair or replace damaged assets like plant and equipment, to repair premises, or to replace stock and maintain liquidity.
Essential Working Capital Loans
Up to $100,000 for producers, small businesses and not-for-profits to allow for the continuation of operations, including paying wages, rents or rates, purchasing items such as fuel, fodder and water, or for the transportation of livestock and produce.
Freight subsidies
Up to $5,000 for primary producers to assist with the movement of stock, feed, machinery, fuel, water, and building or fencing materials.
Contact: DAF on 13 25 23 or via www.daf.qld.gov.au
LGA eligibility
City of Gold Coast, Scenic Rim Regional Council and Logan City Council
