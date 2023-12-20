Joint federal and state funding to help farmers affected by the NQ floods

A week after Tropical Cyclone Jasper made landfall, as rural and remote communities across the far north begin the massive and heartbreaking job of cleaning up their properties following the destruction it caused, Premier Steven Miles and Federal Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry and Minister for Emergency Management Murray Watt visited Cairns to announce further support.
Ahead of today's press conference held at the Cairns Local Disaster Coordination Center in Woree, Mr Miles spoke to Sky News and said he expected the cost to the region's recovery and relief would be massive.
'It is early days," Mr Miles said.
"I have seen a lot of natural disasters in Queensland and I would expect we are talking billions rather than hundreds of millions (of dollars)."
Mr Watt said farmers and producers were very much on the government radar, with Disaster Assistance and Essential Working Capital Loans also now available to affected primary producers, small businesses and not-for-profits to assist with the repair and recovery of essential equipment, and for loss of income.
He said the federal and Queensland governments will provide further assistance for far North Queenslanders impacted by ex-Tropical Cyclone Jasper.
Mr Watt said freight subsidies are being made available to primary producers in some of the hardest hit areas to alleviate the costs of moving stock and operating materials.
"In order to get FNQ back on its' feet as quickly as possible, we're rolling out support as fast as the extent of the damage can be identified," Mr Watt said.
"I'm particularly pleased that farmers and primary producers will get added support, including help with freight.
"Hinchinbrook Shire Council can now also access funding to help with emergency repairs to roads and bridges which will help with response and reconstruction efforts.
"This support has also been activated for Cairns, Cassowary Coast, Cook Shire, Douglas Shire, Hope Vale, Mareeba, Tablelands, Wujal Wujal and Yarrabah in recent days."
Yesterday Mr Watt said the federal government had activated Disaster Recovery Payments and the Disaster Recovery Allowance for residents who have had their homes impacted or can't get to work.
He said this was in addition to the personal hardship grants and other assistance previously announced, with 10 local government areas now receiving DRFA support in response to ex-TC Jasper.
Queensland Reconstruction Authority Nikki Boyd said they understand the devastation of Ex-Tropical Cyclone Jasper and said they were acting quickly to drive recovery for communities and industry.
"For disaster-affected towns and businesses, getting reconnected and back to work provides a big step forward, which is why DRFA support is so important, "Ms Boyd said.
"I urge anyone eligible for disaster loans or other activated assistance measures to apply now, with the Queensland Community Recovery Hotline (1800 173 349) available around the clock for questions on eligibility and how to apply.
"Already, we have provided initial financial assistance in conjunction with the Queensland Government and now we are activating more support.
"We are making this financial help available now because the economic impact of disasters like these are felt long after the flood water has gone.
"There are still tough days, weeks and months ahead for many people, and the recovery process will take some time."
Disaster Assistance Loans - Up to $250,000 for producers and small businesses and $100,000 for not-for-profits to repair or replace damaged assets like plant and equipment, to repair premises, or to replace stock and maintain liquidity. Contact: QRIDA on 1800 623 946 or via www.qrida.qld.gov.au
Essential Working Capital Loans - Up to $100,000 for producers, small businesses and not-for-profits to allow for the continuation of operations, including paying wages, rents or rates, purchasing items such as fuel, fodder and water, or for the transportation of livestock and produce. Contact: QRIDA on 1800 623 946 or via www.qrida.qld.gov.au
Freight subsidies - Up to $5,000 for primary producers to assist with the movement of stock, feed, machinery, fuel, water, and building or fencing materials. Contact: DAF on 13 25 23 or via www.daf.qld.gov.au
LGA eligibility
Primary producer loans: Cairns, Cassowary Coast, Cook, Douglas, Hinchinbrook, Mareeba, Tablelands
Small business loans: Cairns, Cassowary Coast, Cook, Douglas, Hope Vale, Mareeba, Tablelands, Wujal Wujal and Yarrabah
Not-for-profit loans: Cairns, Cassowary Coast, Cook, Douglas, Mareeba, Tablelands, Wujal Wujal and Yarrabah
Freight subsidies: Cairns, Cassowary Coast, Cook, Douglas, Hinchinbrook, Mareeba, Tablelands
DRFA funding for ex-TC Jasper is currently available to Cairns, Cassowary Coast, Cook, Douglas, Hinchinbrook, Hope Vale, Mareeba, Tablelands, Wujal Wujal and Yarrabah LGAs.
More on disaster assistance can be found at www.disasterassist.gov.au or www.qld.gov.au/disasterhelp.
Mr Miles also announced a state government $1.5 million donation to kick start far North Queensland recovery.
He said the donation will be split across five NGOs on behalf of the state government - Australian Red Cross ($350,000), The Salvation Army ($350,000), UnitingCare Queensland ($350,000), St Vincent de Paul Society Queensland ($350,000), and GIVIT ($100,000).
Queenslanders can join in donating to support the recovery by visiting www.qld.gov.au/fnqfloods
"It's important that those impacted have the support that they need, which is why my government is chipping in a $1.5 million donation.
"These funds will go to organisations on the ground providing hands-on support through the recovery and we are also working with the local governments and agencies so that people have the food, clothing, medicine and shelter they need."
Yesterday the Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the federal government announced it would deliver additional financial support for people directly impacted by the devastating floods in far North Queensland.
From 2pm AEST, Wednesday 20 December, applications for the Australian Government Disaster Recovery Payment (AGDRP) and Disaster Recovery Allowance (DRA) will open for people who live and work in the Cairns, Cassowary Coast, Cook, Douglas, Hope Vale, Mareeba, Tablelands, Wujal Wujal and Yarrabah Local Government Areas (LGAs):
The AGDRP is a one-off payment of $1000 per eligible adult and $400 per eligible child who have suffered a significant loss as a result of the floods, including a severely damaged or destroyed home or a serious injury.
The DRA provides up to 13 weeks of federal income support to assist eligible employees or sole traders who experience a loss of income as a direct result of a major disaster.
Equivalent financial assistance is available to eligible New Zealand citizens holding 'non-protected Special Category' and 'subclass 444' visas.
People will soon be able to check their eligibility and how to claim on the Services Australia website.
The easiest way for people to claim is online through myGov.
If people need help to claim, they can call the Australian Government Emergency information line on 180 22 66. If they want to speak to someone in their language, they can also call the Centrelink multilingual phone service on 131 202.
People in the Cairns, Cassowary Coast, Cook, Douglas, Hope Vale, Mareeba, Tablelands, Wujal Wujal and Yarrabah LGAs can also pause or change their Centrelink debt repayments using the Money you owe service online in either their Centrelink online account, or Express Plus Centrelink mobile app, alternatively, they can call 1800 076 072.
"The devastation we have seen over the past few days in far North Queensland has been horrific," Mr Albanese said.
"My government stands with the people of Queensland now during the response and will continue to do so through the recovery phase of this disaster.
"This will deliver emergency support to help families get back on their feet in the coming days."
Minister for Government Services Bill Shorten urged people to reach out for assistance.
"This is a shocking time for these storm and flood impacted communities, especially at Christmas. While we know Queenslanders are resilient, there's no doubt the road to recovery will be tough," she said.
"I encourage those in the impacted areas to check their eligibility for disaster assistance available through the Services Australia website.
"If you can't get online or you need help with a claim, Services Australia staff are available to assist. You can call 180 22 66 to speak with a staff member
Senator for Queensland, Nita Green said the past week has been incredibly tough on people in the far north.
"But we are tough people and we will get through this," she said.
"These payments will help those affected to pay for the things they need after suffering significant losses, while the DRA is a modest payment to help people who've temporarily lost their income.
"And ahead of Christmas, this assistance will be vital for those who have lost so much."
Are you or do you know a farmer impacted by ex-Cyclone Jasper? Contact Alison Paterson to share your story on 0437 861 082.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.