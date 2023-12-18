Flooded farmers face 'significant' livestock, pasture and feed losses

As the rain endlessly pounds far North Queensland, farmers have commenced assessing the impact of ex-Tropical Cyclone Jasper as they tally livestock, pasture and feed losses and estimate how much this latest disaster will cost.
Agforce CEO Michael Guerin has called for the Queensland Minister for Agriculture Mark Furner to announce a Category D Disaster declaration - and he said getting the Australian Defence Force to mobilise their personnel and machinery would also be appropriate.
Mr Guerin said it's a devastating situation for many producers, coming on the heels of major flooding which swept across the Gulf and the top of the state earlier this year.
He said he had spoken to many producers who had told him harrowing stories of stock losses and their concerns for the future.
"It's too early to give numbers, but it's a significant disaster for the farmers impacted," Mr Guerin said
"Up on the Cape its a double-whammy, they have had bushfires and flooding and now more flooding.
"In our view some of the graziers will have a tough time getting their animals back in calf."
Mr Guerin said there was "no doubt many farmers will need to de-stock".
"Given this time of year, they will need to de-stock and unfortunately some animals won't be in a condition to go to market and they will need to be dealt with," he said.
"And even if the animals are in good enough condition to be saleable to market, you can't get in anyway due to the flooded roads."
Sourcing enough appropriate feed is a crucial issue as floodwaters recede, Mr Guerin said.
"Any hay flown in will be okay in the short-term, it will fill a belly, but it's not what they need at this stage in the cycle, It might keep them alive but they need a high energy mix," he said.
"I've had a number of conversations with producers this morning about the devastation and damage they have suffered.
"And it's critical we use our cell phones to take photos for the disaster survey, because we need to encourage the government to confirm a Category D Disaster declaration.
"Anyone impacted is are encouraged to complete the Queensland DAF Agriculture Disaster Impact Survey.
Mr Guerin said the Category D assistance was generally considered once the impact of the disaster had been assessed and specific recovery gaps identified.
"Category D assistance must be requested by the state and requires agreement from the Prime Minister," he said.
"We need a Category D declaration, so farmers can spend upfront and keep invoices it gives people the mental break they need, they may not spend the money initially, but they will know it is there.
"Agforce will be asking the state Minister for Agriculture for this support.
"Indications and early evidence seems to point in the direction of the Australian Defence Force getting involved, we hope they are able to assist the community."
On Monday afternoon, Mr Furner said announcements about disaster assistance, "are likely," but made no mention of a Category D declaration.
"While announcements about disaster assistance are likely, primary producers significantly affected during a disaster but not located in a defined disaster area may be eligible to apply for assistance as an individually disaster-stricken enterprise," Mr Furner said
"Those producers can contact the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (DAF) on 13 25 23 to request an Individual Disaster Stricken Property (IDSP) declaration.
"Once they have an IDSP certificate, producers can be eligible for disaster assistance loans of up to $250,000 through QRIDA and freight assistance to help with emergency repairs to equipment, fencing and machinery as a result of the flood."
Mr Furner said at this stage DAF was waiting on more data to be collected before they could assess stock losses.
"With dangerous flood waters still rising in some areas it is too soon to know the extent of damage to farms as a result of ex-Tropical Cyclone Jasper," he said
"Producers are urged not to drive through floodwaters as this has already led to a number of emergency rescue situations during this flood event.
"We know that some properties have suffered severe impacts and we will stand behind them.
"As circumstances permit, and only where safe to do so, impacted producers are urged to report damage through the DAF Agriculture Disaster Impact Survey.
"These reports play a crucial role in ensuring rapid damage assessments contribute to decisions about appropriate disaster assistance."
Queensland Farmers Federation announced personal hardship financial assistance is now available for communities impacted by Ex-Tropical Cyclone Jasper.
Malanda dairy farmer eastAusMilk board member Paul Newland and his wife Mary were stranded in Townsville after roads north were cut by flooding.
"We were in town for a wedding but can't get back up yet," Mr Newland said.
"Thankfully, we have a French backpacker and a worker who is based in Ravenshoe looking after the animals.
"The backpacker is working here as part of his visa and really stepped up and had done enough milling of the grain for cattle and calves.
"We trained him up and he's been marvelous, when the worker couldn't get there this morning due to flooding, he really stepped up and milked."
Mr Newland said they were fortunate to not have to dump milk as other farmers had been forced to do.
"it's not that bad for us, we didn't lose any milk but other farmers did as the factory shut it's door last Wednesday," he said.
"We were fortunate to be the last ones picked up on Tuesday so we had we had enough capacity to get it cooled but some people had to dump quite a bit.
"It was no the cyclone itself it was the rain afterwards, it hung around."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.