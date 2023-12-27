Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Christmas gift of storms and rain and more on the way for Qld

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
Updated December 27 2023 - 2:03pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Photo of storm front that moved through the Gold Coast on Christmas night. Picture by Dominic A, courtesy Higgins Storm Chasing.
Photo of storm front that moved through the Gold Coast on Christmas night. Picture by Dominic A, courtesy Higgins Storm Chasing.

The severe storms which struck Queensland on Christmas Day continued on December 26 and according to the weather experts, there's plenty more rain to come over the new year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.