Christmas gift of storms and rain and more on the way for Qld

The severe storms which struck Queensland on Christmas Day continued on December 26 and according to the weather experts, there's plenty more rain to come over the new year.
Higgins Storm Chasing's extreme weather chaser Thomas Hinterdorfer said Queenslanders should remain on alert for further intense rainfall and possible flooding.
"We have had a lot of heat and humidity which triggered a lot of thunderstorms, some very severe and unfortunately some quite dangerous," he said.
"And so we saw some pretty crazy rainfall, for example in Brisbane yesterday some places got up to 100mm and at Agnes Waters on the Capricornia Coast they had over 100mm."
Mr Hinterdorfer said the storms are not moving away as quickly as anticipated due what he explained is a "steering flow" which exerts a strong influence upon the direction of storms.
"While there was quite a lot of strong winds aloft, the steering flow kept the storms from moving," he said.
"Another element called the outflow boundary (where the surface boundary formed by the horizontal spreading of thunderstorm-cooled air), impacts on the storm and causes it to deviate."
He said the next couple of days will offer a temporary reprieve, but after this more wild weather could occur.
"The next 48 hours will be a bit calmer around eastern Queensland," Mr Hinterdorfer said.
"Then we expect another severe outbreak of storms over the new year.
"At this stage the broad region which could be impacted will include from central NSW to central Queensland."
BOM communications information officer Daniel Hayes said the south east of the state was currently experiencing "a lull" ahead of more severe storms forecast to strike around the new year.
"Through the southern parts we saw in the last 24 hours around 150mm inland west of Taroom and then Koumala south of Mckay received 147mm," he said.
"While we did not see a broad rain area as such, there was some very heavy rain in some places including the northern inland areas in behind Wide Bay up towards Mackay and even Copperlode Dam near Cairns got 51mm.
Mr Hayes said up to 80mm was received on the Gold Coast and in Brisbane yesterday, but not as high as the 100 mm which fell on December 25.
"On Thursday or Friday we still have some chance of a shower and storm acidity and there's another upper level trough expected on the weekend, so on New Year's Eve there's potential for sever thunderstorms to return to the south east of the state and up the coastal strip," he said.
Meanwhile, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Service representative said the State Emergency Service had been extremely busy responding to calls from the community.
"Since 6.30pm on Christmas Day through to 9am today the SES has had over 1600 requests for assistance," she said.
"These requests have been spread across south east region, Brisbane and the north coast, and with a few in Toowoomba council area.
"The majority have been regarding trees down on homes, across roads and the SES has also assisted police swiftwater technician rescues at Gympie and in Roachdale."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.