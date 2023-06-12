Fire ants have made their way west to Toowoomba

Queensland's costliest pest, the fire ant, has been found in Toowoomba.
Once thought to be contained in an area from Brisbane to Gatton, authorities confirmed the ant's presence just north of Toowoomba over the weekend.
It is unknown if this detection is the first time the pest has been found west of the Lockyer Valley, but the official map seems to confirm this. DAF has been contacted for comment.
A National Fire Ant Eradication Program spokesperson said residents in Kleinton and surrounding suburbs should be on the lookout for fire ants after a confirmed detection in the area.
"A member of the public discovered a suspect nest on their property and reported it to us at the National Fire Ant Eradication Program," they said.
"Our teams have since inspected over 180 properties in the surrounding area and found one additional nest on a nearby property.
"The nests have been destroyed and we are methodically conducting treatment and surveillance of all properties in the area to ensure there aren't any more nests. We have also taken a sample of the ants for genetic testing.
"Eradicating fire ants requires a whole-of-community approach. This means community, business, industry and all levels of government working together to protect Australia from this invasive pest."
They can significantly affect the agriculture industry, attacking young animals, stinging around the eyes, mouth, and nose, leading to blindness and suffocation.
More than 50 agricultural and horticultural crops, as well as turf and nursery species, can be affected by fire ants. All are grown in Australia, in areas that fire ants could inhabit.
Infestations in the US have caused a 35pc reduction in potato yield in Florida, and a 65pc reduction in corn yield in Mississippi.
Fire ants were first detected in Brisbane in 2001. It is thought that they may have arrived up to 20 years earlier.
How they entered Australia is not known but it is likely that they entered in shipping containers from America.
Imported cargo poses a risk as pests can 'hitchhike' undetected.
Fire ants are attracted to disturbed soil and are often transported through the human-assisted movement of organic materials including soil, hay, mulch, manure, quarry products, potted plants and turf.
Fire ants are copper brown in colour and have a darker abdomen.
They measure 2-6 mm in length with a variety of sizes found in each nest.
Fire ant nests appear as mounds or patches of loose soil and have no obvious entry or exit holes.
IN THE NEWS:
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.