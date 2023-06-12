Queensland police are investigating the theft of cattle from a property at Burncluith north of Chinchilla.
It's believed the animals were taken from a remote paddock this year between March 8 and May 30 when a muster failed to locate them.
About 31 Angus cows with calves at foot and two bulls were stolen.
The livestock was branded with a number eight inside a tent (pictured).
Detective Sergeant Glenn Evans from the Rural and Stock Crime Squad urged anyone with information to come forward to assist the investigation.
"Cattle theft is a deplorable act that has devastating effects on producers," Detective Sergeant Evans said.
"We're asking farmers to remain vigilant, and to report anything suspicious to police as soon as possible."
Witnesses or anyone who has seen the herd with the brand are urged to contact police.
