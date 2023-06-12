Three cattle producers donated 1400 head for the annual Warrego Campdraft on the weekend, which attracted large nominations.
Kelvin and Kathy Rule, Cameron Crozier and Tara Rule and Michael and Tracey Flynn threw their support behind the three day event.
Kelvin and Kathy Rule have donated cattle to the Warrego Campdraft for more than 20 years and this year donated 950 weaners that were walked 30 kilometres to the event by family members and volunteers.
It's a large commitment to not only donate cattle but find the time required to muster and handle the cattle prior to and at the conclusion of the event.
The organising committee were concerned they may be short on the cattle required this year and approached Michael and Tracey Flynn from Valera Vale Droughtmasters for the first time.
The Flynns saw this as an opportunity to support their local event and showcase their stud heifers which were enroute between properties.
Cameron Crozier and Tara Rule from Tyrone, Charleville were also keen to support their local campdraft and supplied a line of weaners that were used in Maiden A with scores reflecting the quality of the cattle supplied.
Amby competitor Stephen Sheppard claimed a double taking out the Western Meat Exporters Open riding Nina after a three way run off with Brendan Harrison (Pepper) and Angus Rains (Remington) and the Black Trucks Novice B when he combined with Lawson to hold a narrow one point lead ahead of Victorian drafter Ken Boulton (Geneva).
Joe Duggan was victorious in the Western Butchers Maiden A when he combined with Caddie scoring 175 points to claim a narrow one point lead over committee member, Campbell McPhee (Gamberlee Hotshot). Mick Caskey riding Swindler was triumphant in the Brayley Electrical Maiden B after running off with Jack Southern(Lady).
Valera Vale stud manager Robert Haigh combined with Tryon Starlight to claim the Maiden for Maiden which was sponsored by the Droughtmaster stud.
Jack Southern riding Reys Aboonsmal to claim the Valera Vale Restricted Open after running off with Ken Boulton (Redeem) whilst his sister Kate Southern, combined with Arlee Flotus to win the Denmark Stud Futurity with a score of 89 points.
The Chiconi Grazing Novice A was a tightly contested which was won by seasoned competitor Adrian Lamb riding Lambs Con Deck with an aggregate score of 179 points, holding a one point lead over Jacinta Brennan and Bar None City Man.
Chinchilla's Shari Knudsen riding Chics Playgirl was successful in the Lois Cameron Ladies after a five way run off in a hotly contested competition.
Alpha competitor, Jack Black riding PV Grasshopper was victorious in the Western Rural Juvenile scoring 89 points, whilst Tom Collins and Cuddles also scored 89 points to win the Raven Stud and Contracting Junior.
Charlotte Finch riding Warrenbri Ellie won the Russell Family Mini.
Campdrafting events on this weekend include the Clermont Gold Cup, Yelvertoft, Gold City (Charters Towers) and the Barcaldine Show.
