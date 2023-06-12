Queensland Country Life
Warrego Campdraft goes ahead successfully with support of local graziers

By Robyn Paine
June 12 2023 - 1:00pm
Three cattle producers donated 1400 head for the annual Warrego Campdraft on the weekend, which attracted large nominations.

