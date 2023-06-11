Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Weaner producers making the most of the season, with demand for quality still strong

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
June 12 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GDL Moura agent, James Bensley, and James and Kick Mars with a pen of their sale weaners last year. Picture: Larissa Thompson
GDL Moura agent, James Bensley, and James and Kick Mars with a pen of their sale weaners last year. Picture: Larissa Thompson

Words like interesting, uncertain and anyone's guess have all been used to describe the cattle market so far this year, prompting many producers to answer the ultimate question: to sell or not to sell?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Livestock Editor - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.