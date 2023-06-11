Words like interesting, uncertain and anyone's guess have all been used to describe the cattle market so far this year, prompting many producers to answer the ultimate question: to sell or not to sell?
Queensland Country Life spoke to several cattle breeders to see what they thought of the current market and seasonal conditions, and how those factors may have influenced their decisions.
The Mars family will be sticking to their regular routine this year, selling between 700 and 800 weaners through the Roma sale at the end of June.
After weaning cattle at their Injune property, Sardine Creek, the family typically send a portion of both steers and heifers into the sale, also taking some back to their home property at Bauhinia.
Last year, they sold 720 head, with their Santa cross and Angus cross steers making close to $1800 a head, and Angus cross heifers returning around $1500/hd.
Kick Mars said the number which he offloaded was usually dictated by the season, but they always planned to sell a fair portion of the draft as weaners.
"The cattle are going well, they're looking good this year," he said.
"I'll be retaining some replacement heifers and sending some steers back home to Bauhinia, and we'll drop the rest in Roma.
"That's our plan, we usually do it every year.
"Bauhinia is a bit drier than here (Injune) and we just haven't got enough room to take too many home."
Mr Mars said the season had been kind to them at their Injune property and the calves would be coming to the sale in good condition, with decent weight in them.
"We've had a lot of rain at Sardine Creek, about 350mm, but then we've had some pretty severe frosts here in the last couple of weeks too."
The competition from restockers has remained strong in recent weeks, with weaner steers being particularly sought after, and producers such as the Mars' will be looking to capitalise on the demand for quality lines.
"I hope there's a few buyers out there this year," Mr Mars said.
"It's a bit different to this time last year when we were pretty much at the peak, but we've just got to ride it out and see what happens."
There was plenty of buyer action at the Gracemere weaner sale last week and vendors such as Justin and Kerrie Wall, Rockhampton, were pleasantly surprised by the money outlaid for their cattle given the declining prices so far this year.
The couple sold 123 Brangus steers, and 122 heifers, which is more than they would typically sell.
Mr Wall said they had to offload more cattle this year due to a lack of available agistment country.
"All of our country is agistment country and we just had nowhere to go with them this year," he said.
"If and when we have the opportunity to agist more country we'll grow them out to feeders, but it's always tightly held when cattle are worth more.
"They're still making good money today so people are working their own country and keeping their cattle instead of agisting it out."
Although prices were back considerably on the record highs of last year, Mr Wall said they were happy to see their cattle still turn a decent profit.
"Given the market and the weather, the sale was stronger than we expected," he said
"We were in a position where we had to sell some of our weaner heifers, which we haven't done for a while.
"They still sold around 30 cents above the average, so it always softens the blow when you get a fair price for your product.
"I suppose there's a lot of people out there that have done it a bit tough the past couple of years trading, but now that everything's certainly coming back to more of a buyers market, there's a better opportunity in it for them."
Although those in the north have seen a better summer than the southern regions, Mr Wall said it had dried out in the last couple of months and was a stark contrast to last year.
"There's plenty of grass and enough cover but it's definitely hayed off," he said.
"I think our weaner steers that we sold were around 20kg lighter than they were last year and that's just down to the season."
Also read: Kiwi truckies pull into gear
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.