With the passing of legendary performer Tina Turner, Birdsville Big Red Bash attendees and organisers are rallying to ensure a new world record is set to one of her biggest hits - Nutbush City Limits - on Thursday July 6.
The Nutbush City Limits dance world record attempt will be a highlight of the final day of the sold-out three-day 10th anniversary Birdsville Big Red Bash event - with more than 4084 boot-scooting Nutbush dancers needed to beat the current record that was set at the 2022 Birdsville Big Red Bash.
The Nutbush City Limits world record attempt is set to form Australia's biggest tribute to Tina Turner with the spectacular dance off set to take place below the Simpson Desert's legendary 40-metre-high Big Red sand dune - the largest of its kind in the world.
The Nutbush has collectively raised more than $500,000 for the Royal Flying Doctors since 2016 and this year it's hoped that around 5000 people will come together to Nutbush at the Birdsville Big Red Bash - adjudicated by the Australian Book of Records.
Last year punters kicked up the dust in wild and wacky costumes dancing to Tina Turner's 1973 soul classic - with organisers expecting many revellers will come as their favourite incarnation of Tina at this year's events.
Steve Donovan from Outback Music Festival group said Tina Turner was an incredible performer who will be greatly missed.
"She was so well loved and it's always an amazing call to action when her Nutbush song is played out across the festival sites and thousands of boot scooters come together to dance their way into a new world record," Mr Donovan said.
"I'm sure she would have been proud that the Nutbush raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the Royal Flying Doctors Service, and that this legacy will live on."
The 4084 Nutbush City Limits world record set at last year's Birdsville Big Red Bash annihilated the previous mark of 2878 dancers, which was set at the 2021 Big Red Bash.
The Broken Hill Mundi Mundi Bash staged an epic 'State of Origin' battle to try and wrest the world record from the Queensland event however ultimately fell short by 364.
