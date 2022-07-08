A new world record was set today in the heartland of outback Australia, as more than 4000 revellers at the Birdsville Big Red Bash music festival annihilated the world record for the Largest Nutbush City Limits Dance.
Punters peppered the sprawling red desert plains in remote south-west Queensland, as 4084 boot-scooting bush dancers kicked up the dust in wild and wacky costumes to the 1973 Tina Turner soul classic, said event organisers.
The new world record destroyed the previous mark of 2878 dancers, which was set at the 2021 Birdsville Big Red Bash, an event spokesperson said.
"From tutus, dinosaurs and hippies to mullets, wigs and bilbies - a sea of colourful characters ignited the outback for an unforgettable bush doof like no other," they said.
The spectacular dance took place below the Simpson Desert's legendary 40-metre-high Big Red sand dune - the largest of its kind in the world.
A world record with a good cause to boot, participation via registration in the event raised more than $60,000 for the festival's charity partner, the Royal Flying Doctor Service. Each punter paid a $15 registration fee to dance in the event.
With this year's Nutbush effort, the festival pushed its collective RFDS fundraising total to more than $435,000 since 2016, said organisers.
The Big Red Bash will conclude tonight with performances from festival headliner Jimmy Barnes, country queen Kasey Chambers and a slew of other beloved Australian music acts including Mark Gable, Richard Clapton, Sarah McLeod, The Lachy Doley Group and Ash Grunwald.
The Big Red bash runs from July 5-7, and is estimated to bring $15 million in economic benefit to regional and outback Queensland.
