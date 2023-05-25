Maryborough's $18m water storage project 'secretly' axed, LNP says

The LNP has accused Labor of "conspiring to secretly withdraw" millions in funding for a water storage project that would've helped drought-proof cane, fruit and nut growers near Maryborough, but Labor says the Opposition is "light on the facts".
State Shadow Water Minister Deb Frecklington said on Thursday that the $18 million grant for the Glendorf off-stream storage project had been "axed" quietly by the federal and state governments.
"It's clear the Palaszczuk Labor government didn't want this water project, so have shelved it and completely hoodwinked the people of Maryborough and the Wide Bay in the process," Ms Frecklington said.
State Shadow Agriculture Minister Tony Perrett joined in, saying the funding cut erodes confidence in future water security.
In a post to social media, federal member for Wide Bay and LNP politician Llew O'Brien said the only way they found out about it was during a "grilling" in Senate Estimates this week, when the federal infrastructure department "admitted the project would not proceed".
"They didn't send out a media release or write a letter. They didn't even tell their biggest stakeholder Maryborough Canegrowers," Mr O'Brien said.
"Water supply is a key issue for Maryborough and the Fraser Coast, and this project was specifically designed to provide water security to farmers during drought."
The Lower Mary River water supply scheme Glendorf off-stream storage project would've seen the construction of a 6000ML dam immediately adjacent to the Mary River.
It was estimated the additional water usage achieved would deliver about 60,000t of sugar cane production.
At a cost of $29.5 million in 2017, state-owned Sunwater was seeking $14.1 million from the Australian government's National Water Infrastructure Development Fund.
MSF Sugar and Canegrowers lobbied the state and federal governments to fund the project.
However, MSF Sugar sold its farming landholdings in the Maryborough region in 2020.
A spokesperson for federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine King said the $18 million grant was committed for the project under the former Australian government's (LNP) grant program in 2019.
The spokesperson said Sunwater advised the department in March this year that the project could not be completed by the program's June 2026 delivery deadline.
"On this basis, the department advised Sunwater Ltd the funding commitment would be withdrawn," they said.
State Water Minister Glenn Butcher backed up his colleagues.
"As always with half-baked political attacks from the LNP, they're big on the bluster, but light on the facts," Mr Butcher said.
Mr Butcher said he wrote to the LNP federal government in July 2021 requesting the immediate release of the $18 million to Sunwater.
"I never even received a reply," he said.
Canegrowers has been contacted for comment.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
