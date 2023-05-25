Queensland Country Life
Maryborough's $18m water storage project 'secretly' axed, LNP says

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
May 26 2023 - 6:30am
The Glendorf off-stream storage project near Maryborough has been cancelled. Picture by Seqwater
The LNP has accused Labor of "conspiring to secretly withdraw" millions in funding for a water storage project that would've helped drought-proof cane, fruit and nut growers near Maryborough, but Labor says the Opposition is "light on the facts".

