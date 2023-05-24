When you're a florist with a spare patch of dirt on your farm, there's only one thing to do - plant sunflowers.
Eleena Mitchell has been brightening the day of North Burnett motorists and her floral clientele since convincing her husband to experiment with a one hectare planting of sunflowers this year.
The Monto florist from Flowers Enbloom not only used the crop to pick more than 1200 individual sunflowers for her own floral arrangements, but opened the gates for family photography sessions and the chance to pick one too.
Limited rain events actually played in their favour and it was only recently that the flowers turned.
"There was three stages," she said.
"Because we had no rain and then we got rain and got even more they ended up flowering for six weeks.
"We had more time to be able to utilise them.
"The frost has finished them off so we are going to plow them in as good green chop for your soil."
The Mitchells normally plant sorghum and wheat on their property between Monto and Mulgildie and feed off oats.
"They are really good for the soul," she said.
"We had so many caravanners and people pulling up and walking through them. We had so much feedback with people that traveled that way to go to work just to go passed them.
"It'll be something we try and offer the community every year."
