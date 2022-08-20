Despite a great effort from the 8000-strong crowd attending the Mundi Mundi Bash west of Broken Hill on Saturday morning, the world record for the number of people dancing the Nutbush City Limits still belongs to Queensland.
Nearly half of the crowd, many of them rocking a Mad Max theme, danced across the sprawling plains behind the historic mining town of Silverton to the 1973 Tina Turner soul classic.
However the 3720 dancers who strutted their stuff weren't enough to break the record of 4084 set at the sister festival, the Big Red Bash at Birdsville in July.
Festival founder Greg Donovan said the world record attempt represented a massive feat from Mundi Mundi punters, with more than half of the festival's attendees choosing to register and participate in the dance.
The attempt raised more than $55,000 for the festival's charity partner, the Royal Flying Doctor Service, thanks to the $15 registration fee collected from each entrant.
Including Saturday's Nutbush attempt, the two festivals have pushed the total RFDS fundraising amount to more than $500,000 since 2016.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
