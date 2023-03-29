Australian Community Media's hugely popular online cattle showcase, Sire Shootout, will return in 2023, and the reigning champions are returning for another crack at the crown.
The competition, which saw 52 entries last year, will run from June 27 to 29, with entries opening May 25 and over $17,000 in cash and prizes up for grabs.
Top honours in the 2022 competition went to Neil Pacholke's Braford sire, Sunny Lawn Felix, who went on to sell at the Braford National Sale for $19,000.
Mr Pacholke said his major goal when entering Sire Shootout was to gain publicity, and after receiving many comments about his winning bull last year, he was keen to have at least one entrant in 2023.
"It panned out really well for us last year," he said.
"We wanted to show off our bull, so that's why we went in it.
"We weren't expecting to win it; it was a shock when we won."
"It worked out well for us, publicity wise. We had a fair few comments about him, from people in other breeds and everything, so that was really good.
"There's one bull that we're showing at the moment, who is going to the Rocky sale later in the year so we'll probably put him in.
"It's well worth it, and I would recommend it to anybody."
In 2022, all but one Sire Shootout bull sold, with the 47 public auction bulls selling for an average of $33,755, and the top-selling entrant making $180,000.
Remarking that it was "pretty cheap marketing," Mr Pacholke said entering the competition was an inexpensive way to gain exposure to buyers, nationwide, at just $200 (plus GST) per bull.
A representative from GDL said the company was excited to announce that they were returning as the platinum sponsor for this year's competition.
"GDL is proud to support this competition and in turn the Australian Stud Stock Industry," they said.
"We see this competition as a unique and value for money way for breeders to show off their lead sale bulls to a wide audience of buyers in the lead up to selling season.
"Likewise, it gives those buyers exposure to new and exciting sire lines, and to other breeds or studs they may have not had the opportunity to view before."
Droughtmaster Australia and Riverina will also be sponsoring the competition again in 2023, as silver and bronze sponsors, respectively.
Each stud can nominate a maximum of four bulls, which must be registered with a breed society and be for sale in 2023, through either private treaty or a public auction.
For more information on the marketing benefits visit the Sire Shootout landing pages or contact your local ACM livestock representative.
