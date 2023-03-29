Queensland Country Life
Game changing trials underway at JCU's Fletcherview Station

Helen Walker
Helen Walker
Updated March 29 2023 - 5:44pm, first published 5:00pm
Agscent Technical Officer, Charlotte Wood with Queensland Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hub director Dr David Phelps at Fletcherview Station, near Charters Towers. Picture Scott Radford-Chisolm.
Pregnancy detection methods for cattle can be costly and dependent of the availability of veterinarians, but a new breath-based pregnancy testing method for cattle is being put through its paces to help ensure it is suited to cattle in North Queensland and it could be a game changer.

