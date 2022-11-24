Queensland Country Life
2022 ACM Sire Shootout bulls average almost $8500 more than last year

By Lucy Kinbacher
Updated November 24 2022 - 11:01am, first published 11:00am
Rondel Black Tuxedo with buyers Kim Goad, Ben and Olivia Wright, Sue and Mike Thompson, Munda Reds, John Atkinson and Tayla Chapman, Cap Droughtmasters, and vendors Peter and Luke Carrington, Rondel Droughtmasters. Picture: Clare Adcock

Sire Shootout bulls sold for almost $8500 more in 2022 than the previous year, with all but one finding a new home.

