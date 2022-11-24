Sire Shootout bulls sold for almost $8500 more in 2022 than the previous year, with all but one finding a new home.
At the conclusion of the selling season for entrants, 47 public auction bulls sold to average $33,755, with one additional bull withdrawn before the sale, while three of the four private sale bulls found new homes for undisclosed amounts.
The prices were well up on the 2021 results when 84 of 103 bulls cleared under the hammer at public auctions to average $25,292 and in 2020 66 public auction bulls averaged $24,303.
Three public auction bulls sold for six figures.
In the end it was the fourth place getter in the Bos indicus class, Rondel Black Tuxedo, from first time exhibitors the Carrington family of Winton in western Queensland who reached the highest price of $180,000.
The 23-month-old son of Glenlands D Ultraviolet and Rondel 5285 sold to Munda Reds, Port Hedland, WA, and John Atkinson, Cap Droughtmasters, Glenavon, Yaamba, Qld.
READ ALSO:
For the first time, ACM rewarded the owners of the highest price Sire Shootout bull with a $500 advertising voucher.
But the most pleasing result from the three years of competition may well be the success of the private treaty entrants.
Irelands Ramco R9, a third place getter in the British breed class, was snapped up almost immediately after the event by Bos indicus class judge, Andrew Bassingthwaighte, Yarrawonga, Wallumbilla.
While he is known for his Santa Gertrudis seedstock operation, Mr Bassingthwaighte also uses other genetics in the growing herd of more than 10,000 head.
"He bought another two off us at our sale," Mr Hayward said.
Cassaglen Raptor, the Charolais entry from the Skillington family, Dalveen, sold to River Run Charolais, Linville, Qld, and was already out with cows working, Kelly Skillington said.
"Their nephew saw him at the Ekka before the judging and went home and said this is the bull to buy," she said.
Quicksilver Rupid 1QSR70E was also stud bound with the Western Australian entry from Doug and Dani Giles of Newdegate, WA, selling interstate to Gotta-Do-Well Charolais in SA.
For some Sire Shootout entrants being in the competition helped elevate interest in the rest of their sale team.
The Crowly family from NSW-based Tycolah Poll Herefords sold two bulls, including their top price lot, two viewers of the Shootout.
Well-known Droughtmaster breeders Mac and Gayle Shann, Cantaur Park, Clermont, Queensland, supported the Barraba sale after spotting two other Tycolah bulls in the Shootout.
"After watching them on the Shootout, I went to the Tycolah Facebook page and was really impressed with what I saw," Mr Shann told The Land at the time.
The overall winner of the competition, Sunny Lawn Felix, from Neil Pacholke, Clifton, Qld, sold for $19,000 in Rockhampton and was bound for the herd of longtime commercial Braford breeders Theo and Jenny Watson, Broadford Pastoral, Hughenden, Qld.
Applauded for his muscle during the Sire Shootout judging, Felix had one of the biggest eye muscle areas of the National Braford Sale catalogue at 156 square centimetres and weighed 944 kilograms at 24 months.
Mr Watson told Queensland Country Life after the sale he was surprised they had secured the bull, expecting a stud to pay big money for him.
Runner-up OSullivans Special K from Mick and Sandy O'Sullivan, OSullivans Limousin, Lower Mount Walker, Qld, sold for $22,000 to the Gill family, Alexander Downs, Merriwa, NSW.
The 18-month-old weighed in at 750kg with an IMF of 5.3 and EMA of 142sq cm.
Sire Shootout winner - Sunny Lawn Felix - $19,000
Sire Shootout runner up - OSullivans Special K - $22,000
Viewer's Choice winner - Dorroughby Recruit - $30,000
Bos indicus place getters
Bos indicus class 2nd place - Watasanta Shot Gun - $24,000
Bos indicus class 3rd place - Gigoomgan Yaleman - $15,000
Bos indicus class 4th place - Rondel Black Tuxedo - $180,000
Bos indicus class 5th place - Bimbadeen Saxon - $32,500
British place getters
British class winner - Tycolah Taree - $18,000
British class 2nd place - DSK TEL REX R5 - $30,000
British class 3rd place - Irelands Ramco - Sold privately, undisclosed figure
British class 4th place - K5X Ranger - $16,000
British class 5th place - Tycolah Tedesco R032 - $30,000
European place getters
European class 2nd place - Benjarra Rant & Rave R12 - $12,000
European class 3rd place - 4 Ways Rusty R19E - $40,000
European class 4th place - Palgrove Rockerfella R825E - $100,000
European class 5th place - Quicksilver Rudip 1QSR70E (Rupid) - Sold privately, undisclosed figure
Additional entrants
Savannah Great Northern - $6000
Gold Crest Mshake Rex - $13,000
Kandanga Valley Rodney - $38,000
Charnelle Red Rascal - $15,000
Warilla Blackjack Rain R15 - $20,000
Charnelle Skipper - $29,000
OSullivans Radium R27 - $27,000
Oakey Creek Dark n Stormy R1 - $15,000
Watasanta Soggy Pants - $35,000
Watasanta Six Shooter - $24,000
Watasanta Sherrif - $38,000
Narcona Rambo 2237 - $7000
Fine Design Quarterback - $8000
Riverina Regulator R46 (sold as Relegator) - $22,000
Riverina Roland Sanchez R88 - $160,000
Nioa Riot Control R32 (sold as Ronaldo) - $55,000
4 Ways R22E (sold as MK Revolution)- $65,000
4 Ways Rising Son R13E- $50,000
Devon Court Advance R081- $40,000
CIRCLE 8 S608- $26,000
CIRCLE 8 S604 - $12,000
CIRCLE 8 S593 - $12,000
CIRCLE 8 S495 - Withdrawn
Palgrove Rocketman R497E - $40,000
Rondel Brunswick - $21,000
Rondel Bodacious - $90,000
Rondel Bundy Rum - $10,000
Calco Figjam - $16,000
Calco Fat Head - $10,000
Meldon Park Red Rock - $20,000
Toy Boy Elwood TDL 633 - $12,000
Millstream Springs Cooe R8 - $20,000
Millstream Springs Banjo R3 - $20,000
Barronessa Apollo - $42,000
Cassaglen Raptor- Sold privately, undisclosed figure
Koijak Blackstone - Still available
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.