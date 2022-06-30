A Queensland bull has taken out the ACM Sire Shootout for a third straight year, this time in the form of the 22-month-old Sunny Lawn Felix from Clifton.
Exhibitors Neil Pacholke and Leanne Ridley were still shocked to place first in the Bos indicus class on Monday night let alone rise to be the overall winners ahead of 53* nominated bulls from across the country.
As a result, they received $7000 in cash, $1000 Riverina voucher and $1000 advertising with Australian Community Media on top of the $300 Livestock Connect voucher they collected on Monday.
"We only run 30 or 40 cows...this would be my 48th year of breeding them," Mr Pacholke said.
"We thought it (Sire Shootout) was cheap publicity. We put one in last year and he got good comments so we thought, for $220 [GST included] we would put this one in."
While they watched the livestream from home, a celebratory Braford Bitter could be on the menu given it is on tap just down the road.
Class judge Andrew Bassingthwaighte, Yarrawonga stud, Qld, told Monday night's livestream that Felix had the sort of sire appeal that said "I am good, I am here and I should win".
His fellow class judges Hannah Powe, Goondoola Livestock, NSW, and Ben Mayne, Texas Angus, NSW, agreed, with Felix the only bull to score points from all three judges.
He was commended by the judges for his length, structural correctness and "exceptional muscle".
"...maybe he pushes the muscle a little bit but with his length and structure [to] be able to carry all that with that muscle and that appeal, he has a lot going for him," Mr Bassingthwaighte said in his comments.
The homozygous poll bull had turned heads on the show circuit too, winning the junior champion bull at the Braford feature in St George earlier this year.
He was sired by Donrinda K026 Kentucky who had bred well in the Sunny Lawn stud, particularly at the Braford National Sale where Felix will be offered on September 12. He was out of Sunny Lawn Dresden 1275.
It's not the only multi-breed win they have had this year, after winning the supreme exhibit of FarmFest in Toowoomba, Qld, last month with Sunny Lawn Dresden 1449.
They take the title from 2021 Sire Shootout winner Barronessa Holloway from the Atherton Tablelands, with the 2020 and inaugural winner, KBV Penfold, from Toowoomba.
It was a tight race for the title though with runner up bull OSullivans Special K from Mick and Sandy O'Sullivan at Lower Mount Walker in Queensland just four points behind.
The 16-month-old was also a clear favourite of his class judge Mr Mayne who he said had the "wow factor".
"He ticks all the boxes," he said during the interbreed final.
"He has got a beautiful sire's outlook, he is so correct, soft, big long bodied with plenty of muscle...imagine what he is going to be as a two-year-old.
"Look at the tremendous amount of meat down his spine and yet you look at him walk and he is just amazing. He is a special bull."
Special K was by Summit Masterplan L27 and out of OSullivans Black Pearl K35. He will now sell at the BJF Invitational Sale on August 12.
The win delivered his owners $3000 in cash, $1000 Riverina voucher and $1000 advertising with Australian Community Media along with a $300 Livestock Connect voucher for winning his breed class.
Other interbreed finalists were:
The winner of the viewer's choice will be announced on the ACM Ag websites tomorrow.
*One bull was withdrawn prior to the competition airing.
