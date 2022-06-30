Queensland Country Life
2022 ACM Sire Shootout winner awarded to Sunny Lawn Felix from Clifton in Queensland

Lucy Kinbacher
By Lucy Kinbacher
Updated June 30 2022 - 9:49am, first published 9:20am
Clifton's Leanne Ridley and Neil Pacholke with the 2022 ACM Sire Shootout winner, Sunny Lawn Felix. Picture: Brandon Long

A Queensland bull has taken out the ACM Sire Shootout for a third straight year, this time in the form of the 22-month-old Sunny Lawn Felix from Clifton.

Editor - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

