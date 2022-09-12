Queensland Country Life
ACM Sire Shootout winner Sunny Lawn Felix sells at National Braford Sale

Lucy Kinbacher
By Lucy Kinbacher
Updated September 12 2022 - 4:41am, first published 3:59am
Sunny Lawn Felix sold at Gracemere on Monday afternoon. He is pictured on Sunday afternoon.

The winner of the 2022 ACM Sire Shootout has sold for $19,000 at the National Braford Sale in Rockhampton today.

Editor - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

