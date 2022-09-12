The winner of the 2022 ACM Sire Shootout has sold for $19,000 at the National Braford Sale in Rockhampton today.
Sunny Lawn Felix went under the hammer for vendor Neil Pacholke, Clifton, on Monday afternoon and was purchased by Theo and Jenny Watson, Broadford Pastoral, Hughenden.
He had one of the biggest eye muscle areas of the catalogue at 156 square centimetres and weighed 944 kilograms at 24 months.
The mountain of muscle was awarded the top placing from 53* nominated bulls in the national competition at the end of June.
As a result, the stud received $7000 in cash, $1000 Riverina voucher and $1000 advertising with Australian Community Media on top of the $300 Livestock Connect voucher for a class win.
Andrew Bassingthwaighte, Yarrawonga stud, Qld, Hannah Powe, Goondoola Livestock, NSW, and Ben Mayne, Texas Angus, NSW, judged the bull.
Also read: 2022 ACM Sire Shootout winner awarded
Also read: Sunny Lawn's triumphant 2022
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.