Straw pays for baled up brothers

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
November 30 2022 - 8:00pm
Ryan and Brad Vonhoff, Vonhoff Windrowing & Hay Baling, Moola, decided to bale straw this year due to the inclement weather. Pictures Brandon Long

Queensland's unseasonably wet winter crop season has prompted some growers to produce cereal straw as a saleable product to offset the financial losses from quality downgrades and missed opportunities.

