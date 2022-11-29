AN eight-hour drive to the first Beaudesert Speckle Park feature sale proved to be in vein for one Charleville producer as they were edged out by local competition.
Local producers bid up strong on the yarding of 250 purebred and Speckle Park-infused cattle on offer at last Saturday's sale meaning visiting bidders went home empty handed.
Females were particularly in high demand with a draft of pregnancy-tested-in-calf females offered by Keleher Ag Solutions, Boyland, topped at $3200 a unit while others averaged $2920.
It was a similar story for yearling heifers, which sold to a top of $1810 a head, while weaner heifers also sold well, topping at $1580/hd and averaging $1380.
A draft of cows running with bulls sold for $2300/hd.
Steers were also in high demand with yearling steers reaching a top of $1750 and averaging $1640, while weaners also bucked the market trends to top at $1650 and average $1360.
Read Also:
Beaudesert stock agent Carl Young, Elders, said when compared to other recent sales, Saturday's results were well up on recent market trends.
"We had people from out west as well as from the South Burnett come along in the hopes of buying some cattle, but they were just outdone by really strong support from local buyers," Mr Young said.
"All told, about 140 or so of the total yarding had to be treated to go into the ticky country and we didn't scratch one mob to go into the clean country, which totally blew my mind.
"The market has obviously been trending south for the past four or five weeks, but the females at this sale bucked the trend massively and made about $200 or $300 more, while steers would have been $100 to $150 more."
Mr Young said he was also impressed with the demand for Speckle Park-infused cattle as well as purebred lines.
"There was plenty of Brangus and Ultrablack cattle on offer and they were certainly in high demand as well," he said.
"I think the black females averaged about $3100 and when you think some were heifers, cows and even some six-year-olds, it makes for a really strong result."
The success of last Saturday's sale has the Elders agency eager to host similar sales in the future.
"At this stage the hope is we might run this sale annually or maybe twice a year," Mr Young said.
"If we were to host two sales in a year I think one of them would be a dedicated weaner sale because I think the interest from a vendor and buyer perspective would certainly be there.
"I breed Speckle Park cattle myself and it is something I'm really passionate about, so it's really pleasing to see their popularity grow."
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.