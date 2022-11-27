Queensland Country Life
ANZ service cancels phone banking to Australian shooting industry

Sally Gall
Sally Gall
Updated November 28 2022 - 7:13am, first published 7:00am
Part of the email sent to customers by ANZ, advising of the cancellation of their telephone banking service. Image altered.

The victimisation of legal firearms owners and dealers operating within the boundaries of Australia's strict ownership laws has stepped up a notch, with news that a joint venture between ANZ Australia and European payments provider Worldline has cancelled essential banking services for dealers.

