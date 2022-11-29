After returning to the Northern Territory from Sydney, National Geographic Outback Wrangler star Matt Wright is expected to face a Darwin court to face a slew of charges related to a helicopter crash that killed a cast member.
The crocodile wrangler-turned-TV star is accused of perverting the course of justice and destruction of evidence stemming from the February crash that killed Chris Wilson.
The 43-year-old is also accused of fabricating evidence, interfering with witnesses, making a false declaration and two counts of unlawful entry.
The father-of-two handed himself to police in Darwin just hours after flying in the Territory.
He was released on bail.
His bail conditions include a direction to not contact certain people and to reside at a prescribed address.
He is scheduled to appear at Darwin Local Court on November 30 at 9.30am, Darwin time.
Earlier this week, NT Police had issued an arrest warrant for Mr Wright in relation to the helicopter crash that killed fellow Outback Wrangler star Chris 'Willow' Wilson.
On February 28, the long-time friend and colleague of crocodile wrangler Matt Wright, was killed when the Robinson R44 helicopter he was hanging 30 metres below collided with trees and the ground.
He co-starred on with Mr Wright on National Geographic's Outback Wrangler for more than ten years.
The adventure TV series, filmed in remote Top End locations, airs in more than 120 countries, showcasing the capture and transport of dangerous animals that pose a threat to people, including crocodiles and wild buffalo.
The 34-year-old died when the Robinson R44 helicopter he was attached to by a 30-metre line using a harness crashed in west Arnhem Land during an expedition to collect crocodile eggs.
Mr Wilson's body was found 40 metres from the main wreckage at the King River crash site, a preliminary Air Transport Safety Bureau report revealed in April.
At the time of the crash, the father-of-two had been harvesting eggs from crocodile nests in swampy areas while the helicopter hovered above.
The crashed helicopter was one of three involved in collecting eggs on the day. It was found by one of the other crews after failing to respond to radio calls.
He leaves behind his wife Danielle and two young sons, Ted, 4, and Austin, 1.
At the time, Outback Wrangler presenter Matt Wright said "his family and team (were) absolutely devastated by the tragic accident".
"(They) are heartbroken by the loss of their best friend and highly respected colleague Chris 'Willow' Wilson," said a statement issued by The Fordham Company a day after the crash.
READ MORE:
Only last month, Northern Territory Police called upon the community to supply images taken of or inside a Robinson R44 Raven II bearing the call sign VH-IDW between 2020 and 2022.
The R44, the aircraft involved in the crash, was believed to be used for scenic and adventure tours in the Territory between 2020 and 2022 and police would like to speak with anyone who may have travelled in the aircraft.
At the time, Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Corey Borton said police were particularly interested in anyone who may have taken photos or videos of, or in this aircraft, to come forward and provide these images to police.
In a statement on Monday, a representative for Wright said "Matt strenuously denies any wrongdoing".
"What happened was a tragic accident that took the life of a close mate," the representative said.
"His immediate concern following the accident was the condition of the two team members on board at the time.
"The next priority was ensuring the other helicopters and team members at the site weren't at risk and that the location was safe."
Decorated Territory police officer Neil Mellon and helicopter pilot Michael Burbidge have also been charged in relation to the crash.
-With Australian Associated Press
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.