Mount Isa based Salvation Army captains Simon and Natalie Steele have been spreading Christmas joy in north west Queensland for the past 14 years.
The couple moved to the western town when the Salvation Army was looking for new Outback Flying Chaplains, and Simon was a qualified pilot.
The Steels usually spend much of the month of December in a Robinson 66 Turbine Helicopter delivering presents to disadvantaged children in indigenous communities, farmers on isolated properties, and Christmas hampers to schools in remote areas.
However, due to COVID and financial restrictions this year they will swap the helicopter for a car and caravan.
They have loaded 40 boxes of toys and other presents for distribution at remote schools and halls.
"Unfortunately there will not be any visiting of the stations this year, it will only be at the local schools," Simon said.
"The reason is mainly the weather, as if it rains, we could be stranded somewhere for a while."
This year they will visit Cloncurry, Dajarra, Urandangi, and Camooweal to distribute the gifts.
Children's names are placed in a hat, and they select their gift in the order they are called.
The toys are not wrapped and are placed on the tables so they can see what they can select from the Kmart Wishing Tree Appeal donations.
After that they are also given the opportunity to select a second present - this time one they can give to a friend or family member.
"I always teach the kids about giving and receiving and the joy of that," Simon said.
"This visit not only teaches the kids the joy of receiving but also of giving, as they have adult presents such as perfume for them to select from."
Simon said that often some of them children pick both gifts to give to others, and forget about themselves.
"In some cases they select an adult present for their teacher," he said.
The Christmas visits last all day and are enjoyable for both children and adults.
There are games, special food and squeals of excitement as the kids select their gifts.
"The kids are a real delight," Simon said.
After that we then do a Christmas story and teach them why we celebrate Christmas.
Simon said most the the kids are well versed with why Christmas is celebrated.
"They are pretty good at the schools I visit, they still have religious education, so they do understand the meaning behind Christmas," he said.
The visits are for the primary schools only where most of the school communities is 70 to 80 per cent indigenous.
"I already visit these schools throughout the year so I already have a connection with these kids.," he said.
And while this year it will be impossible to get to all the communities, some of the towns collect theirs from Mount Isa to take home for their own Christmas parties.
Before the toy deliveries, some of these communities had never celebrated Christmas.
Gifts for the Kmart Wishing Tree Appeal can be donated at any Kmart store in the weeks leading up to Christmas.
