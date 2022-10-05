The final day of the annual Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange kicked off on Wednesday.
Studs and commercial buyers turned out in force, on the look out for top quality red Brahman bloodlines.
Before the sale kicked off, the Australian Brahman Breeders Association presented red Brahman stalwart Margaretta Morgan, of Walubial Red Brahmans, Arubial, Condamine, with a life membership award for her dedication to the breed.
Check out who spotted on the final day of the Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale.
