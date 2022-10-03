TWO bulls shared the honours of topping the opening day of the Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale at CQLX Gracemere on Monday.
The first of the two bulls to hit the day's $130,000 high note was lot 175, Carinya J Ladbroke-It, which sold on behalf of vendors Mitch and Sophie Kirk, Gayndah, to Nobbs Cattle Co, Duaringa.
A 23-month-old son of Carinya Lockwood and out of Carinya J Georgina, the equal-top seller weighed 938 kilograms, had an eye muscle area of 151 square centimetres, measured 40 centimetres in the working gear and had rib and rump fat measurements of 10 and 13 millimetres.
Also reaching the opening day's peak of $130,000 was lot 266, Capricorn B Sydney, who was knocked down on behalf of vendors Peter and Brooke Williamson, Emerald, to Carinya Brahmans, Gayndah.
The 22-month-old son of Lanes Creek WT Juror and out of Capricorn 1464, weighed 796kg, with an EMA of 135sqcm, a scrotal circumference of 37cm and rib rat fat measurements of seven and 10mm.
Monday's equal top-sellers were among four bulls that sold for $100,000 or more, with the others being lot 48, Yenda V 802, which was purchased by Rosetta Grazing, Collinsville, and John Brownson, Charters Towers and lot 191, Garglen S Wiseman, which was knocked down to Brookston Pastoral, Moranbah.
In the breakdown, 266 of the 270 grey-coloured bulls offered during the seven hours and 40 minutes of selling on Monday sold at an overall average of $15,548 and for a gross of more than $4.122 million.
Selling resumes on Tuesday from 8am.
