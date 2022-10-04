Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Day two of Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale topped at $110,000

Clare Adcock
Billy Jupp
By Clare Adcock, and Billy Jupp
October 4 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FOR the second day in a row the Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale reached a six figure top as 138 grey bulls and 131 red bulls were snapped in the eight hours of selling.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.