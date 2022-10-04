FOR the second day in a row the Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale reached a six figure top as 138 grey bulls and 131 red bulls were snapped in the eight hours of selling.
Finishing atop the second day at CQLX Gracemere was lot 446, Carinya Wickham, which sold on behalf the Kirk family, Gayndah, to the Scott family Ruan Grazing, Clermont, for $110,000.
The day's top seller was a 23-month-old horned son of Carinya Boynewood and out of Carinya Remedy 15/340.
He weighed 894 kilograms, had an eye muscle area of 147 square centimetres, measured 39 centimetres in the working gear and had rib and rump fat measurements of 10 and 16 millimetres.
That result was proceeded by the sale of lot 441, Carinya Darius, which was also purchased by Ruan Grazing for $105,000.
The day's second-top seller was a 21-month-old horned son of SCD Didor Esto 623/1 and out of Carinya 14/354, he weighed 822kg, had an EMA of 144sqcm, measured 41cm in the working gear and had rib and rump fat measurements of 10mm and 16mm.
Topping the 141 red bulls offered on day two was lot 572 Muan Ambassador 7118, who was offered by the Gibbs family, Muan Pastoral, Biggenden, and purchased by the Hodgkinson family, Cairo Cattle Company, Clermont, for $80,000.
The 22-month-old son of Muan Rafter 5078 and out of Muan Callie 4832 weighed 778kg, had an EMA of 139sqcm, measured 38cm in the working gear and had rib and rump fat measurements of 15mm and 12mm.
On day two, 138 grey bulls were sold at an average of $18,131.
The result meant that 404 of the 414 grey bulls that were offered during the first day and of the half of the event were sold at an overall average of $16,382 and for a gross of more than $6.7 million.
Also on day two, 131 of 141 red bulls were sold at an average of $16,644.
During the first two days of the sale, more than 1400 viewers watched online via Stock Live while buyers from every state in Australia except Tasmania were active via the online platform.
The final day of selling begins from 8am on Wednesday.
