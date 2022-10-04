Selling got underway on day two of the Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale at CQLX Gracemere on Tuesday, following a hugely successful sale yesterday.
Day one returned solid sale results for vendors, with buyers having a chance to access quality genetics.
Both grey and red Brahmans will be offered on day two, with 157 grey bulls and 149 red bulls set to go under the hammer.
See who was spotted before the sale kicked off on Tuesday.
