PRICES at the second day of Rockhampton Brahman Week 2022 picked up where they left off from Monday with 138 grey bulls and 131 red bulls finding new homes during Tuesday's live auction sale.
The second draft of grey bulls kicked off the day and were highlighted by several strong performances by vendors from across the state and beyond.
Among the strong performances in the grey Brahman draft was FBC T, which sold eight grey bulls at an average of $31,125, while Carinya sold 20 bulls at an average of $28,900.
Also recording strong averages in the run of grey bulls was Avee, which sold three at an average of $29,000, Doonside, which sold five at an average of $41,200 and Nicneil, which sold two at an average of $32,500.
Overall, 138 grey bulls sold on day two of the annual event at an average of $18,131, which was up from Monday's average of $15,498 for 266 grey bulls.
Kenrol recorded a strong average in the early stages of the red bull draft, selling seven at an average of $22,285, while Mt Callan, which entered the ring directly after, sold 13 bulls at an average of $34,384.
The strong performances continued as Palmvale sold 18 at an average of $15,500 and Tarramba sold 10 at an average of $19,450 towards the end of the day's action.
Selling resumes at CQLX Gracemere from 8am on Wednesday.
Viva: six sold, $13,000 av.
Moongool: five sold, $8400 av.
Raglan: nine sold, $9222 av.
FBC A: four sold, $8000 av.
Orzora: two sold, $13,000 av.
Danarla: 11 sold, $8727 av.
Danarla A: two sold, $27,500 av.
Blue Water Hills: six sold, $10,500 av.
Tango P: one sold for $18,000.
Tango E: one sold for $7000.
Tango: one sold for $50,000.
Tango S: one sold for $55,000.
FBC T: eight sold, $31,125 av.
Elanora Park: five sold, $14,600 av.
Elanora C: two sold, $11,000 av.
Elanora T: one sold for $11,000.
Leajon Park: two sold, $19,500 av.
Mansfield Park: one sold for $7000.
Yenda: 13 sold, $13,923 av.
Yeppen Lagoon: one sold for $18,000.
Mountana: two sold, $9000 av.
Avee: three sold, $29,000 av.
HH Park: seven sold, $23,571 av.
Berida Red: two sold, $4000 av.
Liebic J: two sold, $4500 av.
Nicholl Road: two sold, $9000 av.
Nicneil: two sold, $32,500 av.
Little Creek: three sold, $5333 av.
Fyrish: one sold for $70,000.
Barambah: five sold, $13,400 av.
Doonside: five sold, $41,200 av.
Carinya: 20 sold, $28,900 av.
Gracemere Brahmans: two sold, $7500 av.
Droonoodoo: three sold, $5000 av.
Hunterway: two sold, $18,000 av.
Kenrol: one sold for $14,000.
Barkly Brahmans: two sold, $4000 av.
Hope: one sold for $8000.
Kenrol S: one sold for $4000.
Kenrol: seven sold, $22,285 av.
Mt Callan: 13 sold, $34,384 av.
Palmvale: 18 sold, $15,500 av.
Halifax: three sold, $5666 av.
Milldale: three sold, $13,000 av.
Milldale N: one sold for $4000.
See Performance Brahmans: one sold for $5000.
Nelso: two sold, $4000 av.
Nelso R: one sold for $4000.
Arresso: one sold for $4000.
Burradoo: five sold, $10,800 av.
Malabar: five sold, $9200 av.
Halgenaes: three sold, $19,333 av.
Cleethorpes: three sold, av. $8750.
NK: 11 sold, $9909 av.
Clukan T: four sold, $21,625 av.
Kangarin: three sold, $5000 av.
Kangarin A: one sold for $6000.
Muan: nine sold, $27,333 av.
Muan A: eight sold, $22,000 av.
Currajong: one sold for $9000.
Tarramba: 10 sold, $19,450 av.
Wandarri: 10 sold, $13,800 av.
Wandarri G: three bulls sold, av $7000.
