Rockhampton Brahman Week day two vendor averages

Billy Jupp
Billy Jupp
Updated October 4 2022 - 7:08am, first published 7:00am
The first of the red Brahman bulls went under the hammer on Tuesday afternoon. Picture by Ben Harden.

PRICES at the second day of Rockhampton Brahman Week 2022 picked up where they left off from Monday with 138 grey bulls and 131 red bulls finding new homes during Tuesday's live auction sale.

