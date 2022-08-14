ALPHA's dynamic Cass Wortmann has been named as Queensland's new Rural Ambassador.
Cass, who is the secretary of the Alpha Show Society and represented the Central Highlands Sub Chamber, was selected from 10 finalists from across Queensland to help raise the profile of ag shows.
"We all work together to get the most of this experience," Cass said at the awards in the Royal on the Park Hotel in Brisbane on Saturday night.
"I think moving forward everyone can take something away from this week and bring it home to their shows and we are going to see a massive and exciting change coming through in the future."
Matt Richardson from Ridgelands Show Society, and representing the Central Queensland Sub Chamber, was named the runner up Rural Ambassador.
Matt , who is well known throughout the region thorough his work as a beef extension officer with the Queensland Department of Agriculture, is also an enthusiastic Droughtmaster cattle breeder and particularly keen on Ridgeland Show's prime cattle section.
Mundubbera Show Society's Adrianna Pott was named as the community spirit award winner for her ongoing role in the always popular Burnett Sub Chamber show.
The other seven state finalists were: Lizzie Boughen, Boonah (West Moreton Brisbane Valley), Dan Trace, Nanango (South Burnett), Belinda Weber, Pittsworth (Darling Downs), Hayden Pratt, Gympie (Near North Coast), Sarah MacGinley, Beaudesert (South East), Mariah Chiesa, Cairns (North Queensland), and Amity Robson, St George (South West Queensland).
The award recognises the next generation of rural leaders in rural Queensland, who have a strong commitment to agricultural industries and an involvement in the agricultural show movement.
Run by Queensland Ag Shows since 2003, the awards are promoted as a platform for up to 11 finalists to grow their networks and develop their skills to return to their communities to take on leadership responsibilities.
The finalists' Ekka focused four day visit also included dinner with Senator Susan McDonald, visits to Parliament House, Australian COuntry Choice's Cannon Hill facility, AgForce's Brisbane offices, UQ's Algae Energy Farm, a meeting with the Showman's Guild as well as personal development courses including public speaking with Sally Prosser.
David Foote, Australian Country Choice, 2022 National Rural Ambassador Dr Dione Howard, and Queensland Country Life's Mark Phelps had the difficult task of judging the 2022 Rural Ambassador Awards.
