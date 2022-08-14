Queensland Country Life
Ekka 2022: Meet Qld's new Rural Ambassador

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps
Updated August 14 2022 - 1:23am, first published 1:00am
Queensland's new Rural Ambassador has been named at a gala dinner in the Royal on the Park Hotel.

ALPHA's dynamic Cass Wortmann has been named as Queensland's new Rural Ambassador.

