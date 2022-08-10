A LOT has changed over the past 100 years, but one thing that has not is the Queensland Country Women's Association flying the flag for the bush at the Royal Queensland Show.
Today (Thursday) the organisation celebrates its centenary with local branches hosting events across the state to commemorate the milestone.
Fresh scones, sandwiches and drinks have been served up at the Ekka by QCWA members throughout the past century and after two years off due to COVID-19, they were back in force to bring the country to the city.
In the opening days of the show, which kicked off last Saturday, the QCWA sold more than 3000 scones.
Greater Brisbane QCWA president Sue Baillie said the birthday celebrations had certainly started early.
"The past few days have been just fantastic," she told Queensland Country Life.
"I think everyone has just been so glad to be back after the past couple of years away because of COVID. At times, it has been franticly busy as people have been calling in to see us."
