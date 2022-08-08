THE sound of whips cracking echoed across the Brisbane Showgrounds on Monday, drawing crowds of curious onlookers keen to discover where the unique sound was coming from.
Conjuring up thoughts of characters from classic literature such as The Man From Snowy River, the throng of people was not disappointed with what they found, as some of the state's best whipcrackers put on a show.
Advertisement
The display was part of the Australian Stockwhip Challenge and featured some of the most decorated competitors in the sport.
Current Australian ladies and Queensland state whipcracking title holder Brooke Wicks, current NSW title holder Gabby Wooler and Gunnedah's Norelle Wicks battled it out, performing tricks such as the migraine, the death march and the four corners.
During the competition, all three entrants put their best foot forward performing 10 tricks as well as one minute of improvisation.
Read Also:
However, it was the 25-year-old Tieri local Brooke Wicks who got the nod from the judges ahead of 22-year-old Gabby Wooler from Pittsworth.
Having been cracking whips since the age of two, Ms Wicks has seven Australian titles to her name and is regarded as one of the best whipcrackers in Australia and the world.
"It is fantastic to be here competing at this year's Ekka," Ms Wicks said.
"There was a really good crowd in here watching, which was just fantastic and I want to thank them all for coming along.
"The Ekka is such a great event and it is so good to have so many people around checking everything out.
"Hopefully we can come back again next year."
The afternoon's exhibition came after a strong showing of junior whipcrackers to the ring to strut their stuff.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.