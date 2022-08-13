THERE was a sense of destiny in the Square Meaters judging ring at this year's Ekka as a familiar name cast his eye over the entrants.
James Pisaturo, Dingo, (pictured far right) was given the honour of judging at the Ekka for the first time and making the appointment even sweeter was assessing a breed his grandfather Rick helped introduce to Australia.
"It is a great honour to be invited to judge at the Ekka for the first time and to be able to do the breed my grandfather helped bring to Australia is pretty special," Mr Pisaturo said.
"One of the most pleasing things has been the producers who have been telling me how successful the Square Meaters have been in the carcase competitions.
"This competition and those results really show there is a viable place within the industry for the Square Meaters, especially when it comes to efficient production."
Mr Pisaturo said he would love to one day return to the Ekka as a judge and that he would keep a close eye on the Square Meater breed moving forward.
"My grandfather has touched a few breeds over the years and to see that legacy continuing on through those results and the breeds growing all the time is really an honour," he said.
Square Meaters life member Gary Sewell said it was a pleasure to have James assess this year's entrants at the Ekka.
"It is really special to have James here just given his family's impact on the breed," Mr Sewell told a crowd of onlookers at the Ekka.
"We are so pleased to have James here and we'd like to commend him on his efforts as judge."
