Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets

Ekka 2022: Bellevue Dorpers claim champion pen of prime lambs

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
Updated August 7 2022 - 6:44am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel and Daphne Madge, Sophie, David and Robbie Curtis of Bellevue Dorpers claim their ribbons at the 2022 Ekka prime lamb competition. Picture: Clare Adcock

It was a big day out for the Curtis family of Bellevue Dorpers, who will be taking a swag of ribbons home to Millmerran after cleaning up at the 2022 Ekka prime lamb competition.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.