THE showpiece 438 hectare (1082 acre) Bororen property Koorawatha has hit the market, to be auctioned by Hourn & Bishop Qld in Rockhampton on September 1.
Vendors Michael and Angela Corones have done a exceptional job developing the country and the pastures, an extensive water system, and they have upgraded and maintained the quality of infrastructure to an immaculate level.
The property in five freehold titles is located 2km off the Bruce Highway between Bororen and Miriam Vale, 55km south of Gladstone and 156km south of Rockhampton.
Koorawatha is described as good quality undulating country running down to heavy black soil flats.
The property has an extremely reliable rainfall pattern, and has averaged 1000mm of rain over the past 17 years.
The entire property has been developed with improved and natural grasses as well as siratro, wynn cassia, seca stylo, and other legumes.
More than 80ha have been previously cultivated. Some 49ha has been set up for irrigation with underground mains and hydrants.
Water is supplied by eight electric bores and five solar bores, pumping to numerous tanks and troughs. There is also three dams, a lagoon and seasonal creeks.
The property is divided into 18 paddocks, numerous squares, and laneways with well-maintained four barbed wire fences.
The large set of steel cattle yards have 10 individual yards, two large coolers, and four watering points. The yards are equipped with a CIA crush and scales, a calf crush and cradle, all in an undercover work area.
The six bedroom, four bathroom brick homestead is set in an extensive lawn and garden area. The home has an in-ground pool, solar panels, and an 80kVa three phase generator.
The eight-bay stable complex has a tack room and feed rooms. There also is a butchering area, cold room, and attached to a 14x7m storage shed plus a 30x16m machinery shed, and 24x10m hay shed.
Contact Brad Hanson, 0408 684 612, or Gary Bishop, 0439 982 588, Hourn & Bishop Qld.
