Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Koorawatha: Showpiece Central Queensland property hits the market

July 28 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The showpiece Bororen property Koorawatha has hit the market, to be auctioned by Hourn & Bishop Qld on September 1.

THE showpiece 438 hectare (1082 acre) Bororen property Koorawatha has hit the market, to be auctioned by Hourn & Bishop Qld in Rockhampton on September 1.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.