Hervey Bay macadamia opportunity

A 115 hectare (285 acre) Hervey Bay property district with a large water allocation and suited to macadamias is on the market.
Located less than 10 minutes drive from the centre of Hervey Bay and close to the beach, the property at Bunya Creek will be auctioned by Kratzmann Real Estate on August 18.
The property has access to up to 500 megalitres of treated effluent water and has recently been approved for drip irrigation on macadamia nuts.
There is up to 450kpa of pressure in the irrigation line, enabling the one year old Valley centre pivot to run without a pump. The centre pivot is also connected to three phase power.
There is currently 26ha of cultivation currently used for hay production, with a further 40ha cleared.
The property also has three dams, including a 40ML dam.
The property features a four bedroom, 500 square metre master-built homestead constructed one year ago. The homestead also has a study, cinema room, second lounge room, ensuite, and a 100m2 entertainment area.
Other improvements include a 34x12m shed with eight roller doors.
Portable 80 head capacity cattle yards are included in the sale.
The property is also said to have subdividable 2ha lots, subject to Fraser Coast Regional Council approval.
Contact Angus Cruickshank, 0422 265 694, Kratzmann Real Estate, Hervey Bay.
