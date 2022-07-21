Central Highlands delivers 'the best of Queensland'

THE Central Highlands has once again delivered some of Queensland best produce at its Farm to Fine Dining event in Brisbane.
Hosted by the Central Highlands Development Corporation, the extensive menu featuring a wide variety of foods from the region was designed by Blackbird Bar and Grill head chef Jake Nicholson.
It is the seventh time the event has been held, with the aim of connecting Central Highlands producers to consumers.
Agricultural Industry Development Minister Mark Furner challenged other regional councils to follow the lead of the Central Highlands.
"I would wonder why other councils don't pick up this initiative and consider what can be possible," Mr Furner said.
"Maybe they will be looking over their shoulders thinking 'gees, there guys are doing a fantastic job. Let's replicate that'."
Star of the Farm to Fine Dining event was Bar H Grazing's roasted Wagyu steak. Other Central Highlands suppliers included Myana Produce, New Dawn Honey, the Costa Group, Like Mum Used to Make, and Marquis Macadamias.
CHDC interim chief executive officer Peter Dowling said the Central Highlands had been re-positioned as the Central Queensland Highlands, to stress the geographic location of region.
