Woolooga grazing country offers eco-tourism, adventure pursuits

Updated July 20 2022 - 3:26am, first published 3:00am
August 19 auction: Quality hinterland grazing country is also offered with the potential for eco-tourism or adventure pursuits.

THE sale of the Dray family's Woolooga cattle breeding aggregation represents an opportunity to secure quality hinterland grazing country with the potential for eco-tourism or adventure pursuits.

