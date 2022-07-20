Woolooga grazing country offers eco-tourism, adventure pursuits

THE sale of the Dray family's Woolooga cattle breeding aggregation represents an opportunity to secure quality hinterland grazing country with the potential for eco-tourism or adventure pursuits.
The August 19 auction is the final divestment of Brian and Pam Dray's holdings as they prepare to move their family operation to the Roma district.
More than 100 years of careful management and conservative stocking by the Dray family sees the property presented in excellent condition and will be offered in four sections.
Tullamore comprises of 2150 hectares (5310 acres) in 19 freehold titles in a private valley following Bongmuller Creek and serviced by Dray Road.
The country rises from creek flats through well grassed hillsides with dramatic mountaintops.
Tullamore is said to comfortably run 550 Brahman breeders. The Dray's regularly top the local sales with their crossbred weaners.
The property also features two older homes and two camping huts, suited farmstay or adventure tourism pursuits.
Bongmuller covers 170ha (420 acres) and has a recently renovated Queenslander on quality grazing country currently used to run a replacement heifer herd.
The 274ha (677 acres) block Redgate adjoins the township of Woolooga and has been recently stickraked and seeded.
Serpentine Creek comprises of 345ha (852 acres) of breeding/fattening country with the opportunity for income from timber.
Contact Glen Duffin, 0429 658 161, or Janelle Duffin, 0419 165 000, Ray White Rural, Mundubbera, or Lee Crouch, 0427 034 055, Sullivan Livestock, Gympie.
