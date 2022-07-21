Queensland Country Life
Negotiations continue on Aramac property Sumana

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
July 21 2022 - 2:00am
Frame Rural Agencies: Negotiations are continuing on the Aramac property Sumana, which was passed in for $5.5 million.

NEGOTIATIONS are continuing on the 19,084 hectare (47,157 acre) Aramac property Sumana, which was passed in on a vendor's bid of $5.5 million.

