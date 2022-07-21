NEGOTIATIONS are continuing on the 19,084 hectare (47,157 acre) Aramac property Sumana, which was passed in on a vendor's bid of $5.5 million.
Blackall based marketing agent Beau Frame, Frame Rural Agencies, said two of the six registered bidders were active at the auction.
Located 100km north of Aramac, the well grassed buffell grass property also has use of about 1619ha of stock route.
Sumana is estimated to run up to 1200 breeders.
The majority of the gidyea country property has been pulled and raked and sown to buffel.
There are seven bores, the majority of which are of equipped with tanks, troughs, windmills and UHF telemetry systems. Three of the bores are also set up with spear traps.
Sumana also has three sets of steel panel yards.
Other structural improvements include a older homestead, workshop/shed, and a two bedroom donga.
Contact Beau Frame, 0428 221 623, Frame Rural Agencies.
