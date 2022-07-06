Queensland Country Life
Home/Agribusiness

Stacked Farm raises $56 million to accelerate growth

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
July 6 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stacked Farm says it has secured $56 million in funding to accelerate its vertical farm roll out across Australia.

STACKED Farm says it has secured $56 million in funding to accelerate the roll out of its innovative vertical farming system across Australia.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.